Microsoft Office 2021 will be released on October 5th

Microsoft Office 2021, which will arrive as an alternative for those who do not want to pay the monthly fees of Microsoft 365, already has a date to be released. According to the Redmond company, the new edition of the suite of applications aimed at home users will be available on October 5th, the same date as Windows 11.

Without bringing the artificial intelligence features and other tools of the monthly subscription version, the new Office 2021 is the option for users who want to purchase a lifetime license of the software. Although more basic than the online variant, it comes with some new features, like dark mode in all programs.

Reading mode that allows you to eliminate distractions and scroll through Word documents line by line and support for dynamic matrices in Excel will also be present. Another new feature already announced is the “XLOOKUP” function, developed to facilitate the search for items in tables or ranges of lines in the spreadsheet editor.

Dark mode will be present in all apps in the suite.Source: The Verge/Reproduction

Regarding Office 2021 pricing, Microsoft has yet to provide any information, saving the disclosure of details for the release date. Meanwhile, the cloud version of the suite will have its values ​​readjusted from March 2022, as the company recently announced.

LTSC version is now available

If the version for the common user only arrives next month, the Microsoft Office Long Term Service (LTSC) was launched this Thursday (16) for Windows and Mac. Office LTSC is aimed at companies in regulated sectors, which do not allow monthly changes to applications and processes.

This alternative has five years of technical support offered by the owner of Windows and, like Office 2021, does not require a monthly subscription. It also doesn’t feature the smart tools or cloud versions of software found in Microsoft 365 and Office 365.