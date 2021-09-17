Microsoft Opens Applications for Free Technology Course Focused on Black Women

The ‘Black Women in Tech’ project, which offers free courses with a focus on training black women for the Technology market, enrollment is open. The initiative is from the giant of the Microsoft branch of technology. The project aims to reduce the gap of professionals specialized in the segment, as well as expand racial and gender equality. The application form must be completed by September 19, at theprogram website. Classes are scheduled to start on September 27th and will be held until December 22nd.

To compete for a place in the free courses of Black Women in Tech, candidates must participate in a virtual challenge called ‘Cloud Skill Challenge’, through the Microsoft Learn platform. The previous criterion is to be over 18 years old, declare oneself black or brown and fulfill the requirements for filling out the questionnaire, which will be sent to the candidates by email.

In this edition of the project, 50 places are being offered for the participation of black and brown women in technical mentorships, focused on technology and certifications in Microsoft Azure Fundamentals (AZ-900) and Security Basics (SC-900). At the end of the mentoring, those selected will receive vouchers to take the Microsoft certification exams in AZ-900 and SC-900.

Free courses will also offer modules focused onSoft Skills, career development and basic English. In addition to participating in the employment fair promoted by Microsoft, which will connect professionals to the company’s partner companies, with the aim of strengthening networking for job opportunities.