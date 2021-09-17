Minas Gerais cities suspend vaccination for adolescents – General

Vaccination for teenagers should only be done for those who have chronic illnesses, permanent disabilities or are deprived of liberty (photo: Pedro Gontijo/Press MG) Municipalities in different regions of Minas Gerais that were already moving towards the immunization of adolescents without comorbidities suspended applications this Thursday (9/16) after guidance from the Ministry of Health. Some city halls decided to suspend vaccination immediately, while others maintained the initial plan.

The statement from the Ministry of Health, published last night (9/15), determines that the application of the immunizing agent should only be applied to people aged 12 to 17 who have permanent disabilities, chronic illnesses or who are deprived of liberty.

The Ministry of Health’s information note is based on the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO), which does not recommend the vaccination of adolescents, although studies with Pfizer have shown that this immunizing agent is safe for those under 18 years of age.

The statement also mentions that the benefits for the public aged 12 to 17 years without comorbidities are not clearly defined yet.

In Contagem, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, the city government states that it only vaccinates adolescents with chronic diseases, and that it complies with what was determined by the Ministry of Health.

See how other cities that have already started immunization in the interior of Minas Gerais received the measure.

Jequitinhonha and Mucuri Valleys

The report consulted the city of Tefilo Otoni to find out if immunization for teenagers had already started, but has not yet received a response.

Flag

The municipality began immunizing teenagers from 12 to 17 years old this Wednesday (9/15), as previously determined by the Ministry of Health. However, the administration has not yet informed how it will proceed after the change in the rules.

Bertpolis

The city announced in the late afternoon of this Thursday (16/9) that it will keep vaccination only for teenagers who have chronic diseases, as foreseen by the Ministry of Health.

Itaobim

Vaccination took place for young people aged 16 and 17, but the city has not informed, until the end of this report, whether or not it will follow the recommendation to immunize only people with disabilities.

Francispolis

The city had already stopped immunization due to lack of doses. The municipality, with 5 thousand inhabitants, opened vaccination only for adolescents with chronic diseases, following what was determined by the Ministry, and should continue the vaccination when new shipments of immunization agents are sent.

Nanuk

The city hall published the daily notice of vaccination on social networks, saying that all teenagers aged 12 to 17 could normally look for the drive thru that is available. O State of Minas asked management whether to stick with the plan, and awaits their response.

Boundary Jump

The municipality of 7,000 inhabitants began immunizing adolescents aged 12 to 17 years. The campaign has been completely stopped, according to the city, and will only return when there is a new decision from the Ministry of Health.

Northwest of Minas

Few cities had already started the immunization campaign for teenagers, even after the possibility of this happening since this Wednesday.

In addition to consulting the municipalities that had already started the campaign, the State of Minas He also contacted the Una city hall, which stated that it had not yet started vaccinating teenagers. The campaign would be extended, in principle, next week. But now, the municipal health secretariat awaits a new position from the Ministry on the issue.

ebb

The city of 20 thousand inhabitants, which had been vaccinating all teenagers between 12 and 17 years old since the beginning of the week, even those without chronic diseases, stopped the application in the beginning of the afternoon of this Thursday (16/9). “For now, the application is suspended until there is a new opinion from the Ministry of Health.”

Trinculo Mineiro and Alto Paranaba

Flower field

The city had opened a register to find out how many boys and girls would be able to take the vaccine against COVID-19, and, at first, it would open the vaccination this Wednesday (15/9). However, there was no official notification that the immunization had actually started. Registration remains active.

Pirajuba

The municipality had not yet determined the day to start the vaccination of young people, but it also has a form to know how many people can get the vaccine, in case the determination is reversed.

Ipia

Vaccination for teenagers began this Wednesday (9/15) for teenagers between 12 and 17 years old with chronic diseases, but, until the closing of this article, the city has not responded to questions about the decision of the Ministry of Health.

Minas ducks

The city hall informed that, although the vaccination itself has not yet started, it will follow what is recommended by the Ministry of Health. However, the register to know how many doses would be distributed (or that can be delivered if the order changes) remains open, even after the Ministry of Health’s decision.