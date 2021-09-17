Minimum wage should rise to R$1,192 in 2022; and INSS ceiling of R$6,973

posted on 9/16/2021 1:52 PM / updated on 9/16/2021 2:30 PM

Economic Policy Secretariat (SPE) of the Ministry of Economy raised again the inflation projection for this year this Thursday (16/9). The National Consumer Price Index (INPC), which supports the readjustment of the minimum wage, should close 2021 at 8.4%. This increase will put even more pressure on the 2022 Budget, as the government has considered inflation at 6.2%.

The minimum wage may increase from the current R$1,100 to R$1,192.40 next year, according to information from the economic portfolio. If confirmed, the increase will be greater than the proposed R$1,169 estimated by the government in the 2022 Budget. Based on the same adjustment index, the INSS ceiling would go from the current R$6,433.57 to R$6,973.99.

According to information from the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese), currently, 50 million Brazilians receive a minimum wage in Brazil, of which 24 million are retired, beneficiaries of the National Social Security Institute (INSS).

It is worth noting that, in 2021, the minimum wage of R$ 1,100 did not replace inflation, suffering an increase of 5.26%, below the 5.45% added in the INPC. Thus, if the readjustment signaled today is actually complied with, there will be no “real gain” in the salary’s purchasing power.

Last month, the special secretary for the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Bruno Funchal, had signaled that this year there would be compensation of values ​​in the Budget. The policy of readjustments for inflation and variation in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) points out that the minimum wage did not always vary above the inflation rate. In the period from 2011 to 2018, for example, the readjustment was granted considering the Gross Domestic Product of 2015 and 2016, which registered a retraction.

With the compensatory adjustment of the minimum wage, the impact on public accounts increases. According to government calculations, for every R$1 increase in the minimum wage, an expense in 2021 of approximately R$355 million is created.

In the last Focus report, market analysts consulted by the Central Bank estimated an increase of 5.04% for the GDP of 2021. For 2022, the estimate in the Focus is a growth of 1.72%, but several analysts have already started to project an expansion of less than 1.0% next year after the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said this week that the institution will raise interest rates as much as necessary to contain inflation.