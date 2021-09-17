Minimum wage value in 2022 should affect INSS benefits; see updated forecast

The proposed and estimated amount for the minimum wage in 2022 is still pending in Congress and, so far, is uncertain. This is because the calculation is being made based on projections related to inflation. This Thursday (09/16), the economic team raised from 6.2% to 8.4% the estimate of accumulated inflation for the year 2021. With this, the value of the minimum wage could go to BRL 1,192.40 in 2022.

And what is the influence of new value by considering the benefits of INSS? If the inflation estimate remains the same, the beneficiaries must receive at least R$1,192.40. This is because the amount related to retirees and pensioners follows the national salary floor. The ceiling, in turn, should rise to R$6,973.99.

Despite this, there will be no “real” gain. In previous years, INSS beneficiaries had earnings that went beyond inflation. However, for the country’s economy, it generated a deficit. Policyholders who receive 1 minimum wage represent approximately 70% of INSS benefits.

It so happens that the readjustment only follows inflation and does not guarantee an increase that can be felt. There is a projection by specialists that point to an inflation even higher than the government’s perspective. Not only will pensions be impacted on the increase, but other benefits paid by the federal government will undergo the readjustment, as follows:

Sick pay;

Maternity pay;

Seclusion allowance;

Pension for death;

Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC/LOAS);

Work-related benefits (unemployment insurance, PIS/Pasep allowance).

The maximum amount paid by the INSS (benefit ceiling) may once again reduce government spending. But, directly to those who receive the payment, it will not be effective when considering the increase in the main products of daily life.