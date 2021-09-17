Moraes suspends Bolsonaro ordinance revoking control of arms and ammunition

The Minister of the Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes suspended, on Thursday (16), the ordinance edited by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) in April 2020, which revoked rules that ensured greater control of weapons tracking and ammunition.

Moraes, in his decision, saw a “deviation of purpose” in Bolsonaro’s decision, which violated the “constitutional principles of impersonality, morality and public interest”.

It is also mentioned by the minister that the Constitution is unequivocal for reserving to the State the control, trade and use of weapons “regardless of the public policy adopted for greater or lesser access to firearms”.

Moraes’ decision will be taken to the virtual plenary for judgment by the other ministers as of this Friday (17th).

Moraes had already requested a view of the process during the first trial of the process of the PSB, Rede, PSOL and PSDB parties that brought the STF through five Direct Unconstitutionality Actions (ADIs), questioning the decision of the President of the Republic.

In April 2020, the Army Command had revoked three ordinances of the Logistical Command (Colog), which administers arms and ammunition, which dealt with the tracking, identification and marking of weapons, ammunition and military products following a determination by Bolsonaro.

Ordinance No. 46 dealt with the tracking of military products controlled by the Army. Ordinance No. 60 dealt with security, identification and marking devices for domestically manufactured, exported or imported firearms.

Ordinance No. 61 regulated ammunition packages and cartridges.

The rapporteur of the case, Minister Rosa Weber, had already suspended parts, which in her judgment, violated the Disarmament Statute.

Among the sections were the ones that allow the possession of up to two firearms, at the same time, by citizens authorized to carry weapons.

Flexibilization

After assuming the presidency, Bolsonaro tried several times to expand access to weapons and other regulations linked to the Disarmament Statute through decrees, which do not need to pass through Congress to enter into force. In 2019, for example, the president issued two decrees that expanded the population’s access to firearms.

The decrees were contested in Congress and the STF. The Senate even approved a Legislative Decree to nullify its effects, but Bolsonaro decided to revoke them to avoid a defeat in the Legislative.

On February 12, Bolsonaro edited the decrees changing rules related to Products Controlled by the Brazilian Army (PCE) and the acquisition, registration, registration and possession of weapons. In all, more than 300 provisions related to the subject in the Brazilian regulation were changed, included or revoked.

