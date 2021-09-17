Moraes suspends Bolsonaro ordinances and keeps track of weapons and ammunition

× Photo: Nelson Jr./SCO/STF

Alexandre de Moraes suspended the effectiveness of Jair Bolsonaro’s ordinance, revoking the rules that established the National System for Tracking Products Controlled by the Army. The decision, which is preliminary, has yet to be confirmed by the STF plenary.

Edited by the Army’s Logistics Command, the measure effectively discarded previous rules that allowed for stricter control over the circulation of weapons and ammunition.

Moraes, who decided on actions taken to the Supreme by PT and PSOL, said that there is no “valid motivation” for the federal government if “refuse to adopt necessary criteria and procedures” for the control of weapons and their supplies.

The understanding of the STF minister goes against the position of the PGR. For Augusto Aras, the processes must be filed because “lost the object” with the edition of new ordinances to regulate the subject, published today in the Official Gazette.

The new ordinances regulate the identification and marking of firearms and the monitoring of occurrences involving controlled products.

In a statement sent to Moraes’ office, the AGU also defended that the new measures issued “empty the legal interest” in the continuation of the actions.

