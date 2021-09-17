More Gran Turismo 7 details revealed: cross-gen, same damage system and dynamic weather

The game will be released for PS4 and PS5 on March 4, 2022

We have new details to share with you about Gran Turismo 7, today (16) an interview was released that the creator of the series, Kazunori Yamauchi, granted the Eurogamer.

Yamauchi started by answering about the mandatory online connection and confirmed that it is a necessity to prevent users from cheating in the game, serves to update the collection of cars achieved during the races, it will even be possible to show your garage for other players to see yours. collection, it even extols the GT Cafe and the cultural origins of each car that this mode will provide.

He informs that only the arcade mode can be played offline, because even the campaign being single-player, it needs constant saving of game data directly with the server.

In the new game it will be possible to start a race in sunny weather and end with a shower of rain falling on the track, as the game will feature real-time weather change, something that was not present in Gran Turismo Sport. If the track is completely wet, the region where cars pass with their tires will dry faster with the simulation system created for contact with water.



The damage system will be pretty much the same as found in Gran Turismo Sport, with greater insights into the visual differences considering the evolution of the franchise. He says that the game started being produced by the studio right after the release of Gran Turismo Sport, which took place in 2017.

Yamauchi confirmed that the game will have the addition of new vehicles and tracks after its release, but said he cannot comment on new modes or features that may come to the game, he also reported not being able to comment on PSVR compatibility.

The cross-play in Gran Turismo 7 is guaranteed, it will be possible to compete with users who have both the version of Playstation 4 as for PlayStation 5, which apparently confirms that there is no difference between the versions, other than the graphics, even climate change will be present in the PS4 version.



In terms of control, he confirms that the DualSense enables opportunities never found before, but did not go into details of which features will be implemented exclusively in the PS5 controller.

Gran Turismo 7 is a property of Sony and it’s being by the studio Digital Polyphony, it will be released on March 4, 2022 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, users who purchase the PS4 version will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for an extra fee.

