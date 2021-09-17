More than half of inflation is a result of the soaring of fuel, energy and meat, according to survey | Economy

If the prices of these items had remained stable instead of soaring, the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) would be below 5% and still within the target set by the government for the year. This is shown by a survey by the Higher Institute of Administration and Economics of Fundação Getúlio Vargas (ISAE/FGV).

According to the study, prepared by economist and professor Robson Gonçalves, the items gasoline, ethanol, diesel, bottled gas, electricity and red meat accounted for more than half the rate accumulated in the 12 months through August, accounting for 5.31 percentage points of the IPCA. In other words, without these 6 items, inflation would be 4.37%, instead of the current 9.68%.

2 of 4 Weight of fuels, energy and meat in inflation — Photo: Economy G1 Weight of fuel, energy and meat in inflation — Photo: Economy G1

“Inflation is concentrated in items that are part of the daily consumption of families and this inflation clearly penalizes low-income more”, says Gonçalves, noting that inflation measured by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), which refers to families with income up to 5 minimum wages, is above double digits and reached 10.42% in the 12-month period up to August .

The economist’s survey also shows that, if fuel, energy and meat prices had remained stable, the INPC would have been at 4.91% in the 12-month period to August, instead of the current 10.42%.

“This inflation has an aspect that is difficult to escape from it. And the implication of this is that other items end up being sacrificed in order to be able to pay the energy bill, the gas cylinder, and so on,” he adds.

Inflation way above target for the year

Since March, the IPCA accumulated in 12 months has been increasingly above the ceiling of the target set by the government for inflation for 2021, which is 5.25%. Persistent inflation amid a scenario of worsening water crisis and political tension has led several economists to forecast higher inflation for this and next year.

In the last Focus bulletin — a weekly survey of market expectations carried out by the Central Bank — the projection for inflation in 2021 rose from 7.58% to 8%. For 2022, the forecast was raised from 3.98% to 4.10%.

3 of 4 Inflation accumulated in 12 months is moving further and further away from the government’s target ceiling — Photo: Economy/G1 Inflation accumulated in 12 months is moving further and further away from the government’s target ceiling — Photo: Economy/G1

Gasoline and energy are items with the greatest weight on inflation

The surge in gasoline and electricity has an extra aggravating factor as they are essential expenses and with greater weight in the composition of the IPCA among the more than 400 items and sub-items monitored by the IBGE for the calculation of official inflation.

THE gasoline has a weight of 5.98% in the rate and electricity, 4.81%. Considering the sum of the 6 items in the basket of the ISAE/FGV survey, the weight reaches 16.23%. That’s why the increase in these items impacts both inflation and the perception of loss of purchasing power.

“The items that we are seeing the most increase in prices are incompressible, that is, there is no way out of them. You have a very limited possibility of saving electricity. An app driver has an almost zero chance of reducing gasoline or ethanol consumption. Families have almost no possibility of reducing their consumption of cooking gas”, explains Gonçalves.

The scenario of high prices and high unemployment has reduced the quality of the dish made by the poorest. For families with an income of one minimum wage, the price of the basic food basket now consumes 65.32% of monthly earnings, according to the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese).

“In a context of increased electricity, gas cylinders and fuels, consumers end up cutting beef for two reasons: first because it is expensive and, second, because there is less money left over,” says the economist.

4 of 4 Evolution of Inflation — Photo: G1 Economy Evolution of inflation — Photo: G1 Economy

Comparison with other countries and pressure factors

As shown in the report of G1, in comparison with other Latin American countries, Brazil’s inflation is only behind Argentina and Haiti.

“Inflation is rising worldwide, but in Brazil it has risen more. If it weren’t for these increases, we would have inflation compatible with the US, which is currently in the 5.5% range”, compares the ISAE/FGV professor .

Analysts have warned that inflation control has been particularly affected by the worsening water crisis and the exchange rate, which has reflected the heightened political tension and institutional crisis provoked by President Jair Bolsonaro.

“This inflation, to a large extent, is the result of the dollar that sags due to the very bad political climate. Meat is an export product, fuels are tradable products. Energy has a water influence, but it also has an influence of the dollar when you turn on the thermoelectric plants”, explains Gonçalves.

This week, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes admitted that “political noise” has prevented the dollar from falling.