Motorola launches Moto G50 5G in partnership with Claro; see prices | Cell phone

The Moto G50 5G is Motorola’s latest bet to offer 5G internet at more affordable prices. The cell phone was announced this Thursday (16) in an unusual format: it will be sold exclusively by Claro and will require the hiring of a plan. Two prices were announced: R$ 1,299 in Claro Post-Pago 50 GB (25 + 25) of R$ 159.99 monthly; and R$999 in Combo Multi 50GB + 25GB of R$249.99 monthly.
The phones will initially operate with the 5G DSS function. It is a differentiated form of data transmission that, according to Claro, allows connections up to 12 times faster than conventional 4G. It is important to emphasize that the expected 5G at full capacity is not yet the one that should revolutionize the productive sector. This technology relies on an auction that is late.
The Moto G50 will come in 2 colors: blue and green. — Photo: Disclosure/Motorola
The Moto G50 5G has three cameras for users to capture photos and videos.
- 48MP Main Camera (f/1.7): Supports the Quad Pixel function, which combines four pixels into one to give greater clarity to scene details. Motorola even offers night vision mode for photos in dimly lit environments.
- 2 MP macro camera (f/2.2): allows you to get closer to objects to capture all the details.
- 2 MP Depth Sensor (f/2.4): Assists in taking portraits where the character is highlighted and the background is out of focus.
- 13 MP front camera (f/2.2): in addition to photos, it records Full HD videos.
The Moto G50 has a triple camera of up to 48 MP. — Photo: Disclosure/Motorola
Motorola’s launch brings a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, an octa-core up to 2.2 GHz that works in conjunction with 4 GB RAM memory. UFS 2.2 storage is 128GB with the possibility of expansion via microSD card up to 1TB.
The Moto G50 5G IPS LCD screen is 6.5 inches, HD+ resolution (1600 x 720), 90 Hz refresh rate and 20:9 format. The 5,000 mAh battery allows up to two days away from the outlet, according to the manufacturer. This specification became very common in cell phones launched in Brazil in recent years.
Other affordable cell phone alternatives with 5G technology are the Realme 8 5G (Realme) and the Galaxy A32 5G (Samsung). Both can be found in the range of R$ 1,800 without the need for a contract with an operator. They should cost less if the consumer looks for it at telephone companies.
Moto G50 5G technical sheet
- Screen Size: 6.5 inches (Max Vision HD+)
- Screen resolution: HD+ (720 x 1600)
- Connection: 5G
- Main camera: 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
- Front camera: 13 MP
- System: Android 11
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity (octa-core up to 2.2 GHz)
- RAM memory: 4 GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Memory card: yes, microSD up to 1TB
- Battery capacity: 5,000 mAh
- Dimensions: 167 x 76.5 x 9.3 mm
- Weight: 206 g
- Colors: blue and green
- Release: September 2021
- Launch price: from R$999 (Of course Postpaid 25GB)