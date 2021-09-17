Moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil is above 500 for the 3rd day in a row; total passes 589 thousand | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Thursday (16) 637 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 589,277 since the start of the pandemic. With this, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 582 –above the 500 mark for the third day in a row. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -7% and points out a trend of stability for the second day, after 22 consecutive days of falling.

The number of cases registered in 24 hours, 35,128, is the highest in almost a month, but this is due to the insertion of more than 22 thousand old cases at once by São Paulo, after a review process (understand below).

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Thursday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Friday (10): 453

Saturday (11): 468

Sunday (12): 473

Monday (13): 467

Tuesday (14): 520

Wednesday (15): 597

Thursday (16): 582

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Only two states show an upward trend in deaths: Rondônia and Piauí.

Acre, Amazonas, Amapá, Roraima and Sergipe they did not record deaths in their last day bulletins.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic 21,067,396 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 35,128 of those confirmed on the last day –highest record since the 19th of August (when we had 35,793). The moving average in the last 7 days was 15,592 diagnoses per day, which results in a variation of -28% in relation to the cases registered on average two weeks ago, which indicates fall.

The state of São Paulo alone included a total of 22,678 new cases of the disease at one time. –its highest record since June 22 this year (23,097). The state secretariat informed that this number in its total it refers to cases prior to August that started counting after a correction in the system that centralizes the data (E-SUS). This error did not harm the death count., which takes place through another system. Until the publication of this report, however, there was no explanation as to why the number of diagnoses registered in the last 24 hours was zero.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 589,277

589,277 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 637

637 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 582 (14-day variation: -7%)

582 (14-day variation: -7%) Total confirmed cases: 21,067,396

21,067,396 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 35,128

35,128 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 15,592 (variation in 14 days: -28%)

On the rise (2 states): RO, PI

RO, PI In stability (13 states): RR, PR, SC, RJ, RN, MG, AP, AC, SP, MT, PE, PA, TO

RR, PR, SC, RJ, RN, MG, AP, AC, SP, MT, PE, PA, TO Falling (11 states and the DF): RS, AL, GO, CE, PB, ES, DF, MS, BA, MA, AM, SE

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the G1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

See the situation in the states

ES: -24%

MG: 3%

RJ: 5%

SP: -5%

DF: -26%

GO: -21%

MS: -37%

MT: -9%

AC: 0%

AM: -50%

AP: 0%

PA: -15%

RO: 111%

RR: 12%

TO: -15%

AL: -17%

BA: -39%

EC: -23%

MA: -47%

PB: -24%

PE: -11%

PI: 50%

RN: 5%

SE: -95%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

