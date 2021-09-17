Mussunzinho says he was told to avoid Nego do Borel · TV News

Mussunzinho assumed that he had been instructed by his team to avoid talking to Nego do Borel in A Fazenda 2021. Due to the accusation of having assaulted his ex-fiancée, Duda Reis, the funkeiro entered the reality show with a “dirty record”.

During a conversation this Thursday night (16), Tati Quebra Barraco and Mussunzinho complained about the way they had been treated by Nego in situations outside the reality show. The singer criticized, once again, the funkeiro’s lack of consideration in never answering her on social networks.

“He never gave me a degree out there: a moral, to follow me. I took three pictures with him, I posted it on my Instagram, he never liked it,” she lamented.

Mussunzinho also stated that the artist had already ignored his presence at a Carnival party and revealed his team’s request not to get close to Nego during his stay at the reality show’s headquarters.

“When I came here, they gave me a chat, told me: ‘It doesn’t come close [dele]. I heard the idea, but I really believe that the human being has the benefit of the doubt. [Aqui] You treated me well, totally different from the situation I was in at the samba school, and you passed it by, I wasn’t going to talk to you about that, but it’s good for us to exchange an idea”.

In his defense, Nego stated that he is trying to become a better person and that he joined the Record program to evolve. The funkeiro even asked for forgiveness to Tati.

“I think she’s sad about a situation that happened,” he said. “I’m not sad, I just wanted to tell you that you never treated me this way [que está me tratando aqui]” she snapped. “Sorry. I messed up like hell, I keep making mistakes, I want to change, like everyone else here,” added Nego.

Check out an excerpt of the conversation:

🎬Credits:

(TV RECORD // PLAY PLUS)#A Farm13

Tati played in the roda that Nego do Borel never treated her the way he is treating her in the reality show.

And Mumuzinho said that they told him not to approach him, but to see Borel with good eyes. pic.twitter.com/pZtTxst2hv — 𝓔𝓾 ✍️ (@Me_simplement) September 17, 2021

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos