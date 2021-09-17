NASA confirms that thousands of gigantic volcanic eruptions with toxic gases have already ‘ravaged’ the red planet

Some volcanoes can produce eruptions so powerful that they release clouds of dust and toxic gases into the air, blocking sunlight and changing the planet’s climate for decades. By studying the topography and mineral composition of a portion of the Arabia Terra region north of Mars, scientists have recently found evidence of thousands of such eruptions, or “super-eruptions,” which are the most violent volcanic explosions known.

Throwing water vapor, carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide into the air, these explosions tore the Martian surface over a period of 500 million years, about 4 billion years ago.

As detailed by NASA in a statement, scientists reported this estimate in an article published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters in July 2021.

After blasting the equivalent of 400 million Olympic pools of molten rock and gas across the surface and spreading a thick blanket of ash thousands of kilometers from the eruption site, a volcano of this magnitude collapses into a giant hole called a “caldeira”.

Calderas, which also exist on Earth, can be tens of kilometers wide. Seven caldera in Arabia Terra were the first indications that the region may have hosted volcanoes capable of super-eruptions.

Once thought to be depressions left by asteroid impacts on the surface of Mars billions of years ago, scientists first proposed in a 2013 study that these basins were volcanic caldera.

As detailed by NASA, they noted that they were not perfectly round like craters and had some signs of collapse, such as very deep floors and rock banks near the walls.

Mystery on Mars

The team’s analysis followed the work of other scientists who had previously suggested that the minerals on the surface of Arabia Terra were of volcanic origin.

Another research group, knowing that the basins of Arabia Terra could be caldera, calculated where the ashes of possible super-eruptions in that region would have settled.

The team used images from the MRO’s Compact Reconnaissance Imaging Spectrometer for Mars to identify surface minerals. Looking at the walls of canyons and craters hundreds to thousands of kilometers from the caldera, where the ash would have been carried by the wind, they identified volcanic minerals turned to clay by the water, including montmorillonite, imogolite and allophane.

As detailed by NASA, then using images from MRO cameras, the team made three-dimensional topographical maps of Arabia Terra. By placing the mineral data on topographic maps of the analyzed canyons and craters, the researchers could see in the mineral-rich deposits that the ash layers were very well preserved – instead of being mixed by wind and water, the ash was placed in layers of the the same way it would have been when it was fresh.

As detailed by NASA, the same scientists who originally identified the boilers in 2013 also calculated how much material would have exploded from the volcanoes, based on the volume of each boiler.

This information allowed the team to calculate the number of eruptions needed to produce the thickness of the ash they found. However, it turns out that there were thousands of eruptions.

A remaining question is how a planet can have only one type of volcano spread over a region. On Earth, volcanoes capable of supereruptions – the most recent erupted 76,000 years ago in Sumatra, Indonesia – are dispersed around the globe and exist in the same areas as other types of volcanoes.

As detailed by NASA, Mars also has many other types of volcanoes, including the largest volcano in the solar system, called Olympus Mons.

It is possible that supereruptive volcanoes concentrated in regions of the Earth but suffered physical and chemical erosion or moved around the globe as continents shifted due to plate tectonics.

Also according to the information, these types of explosive volcanoes may also exist in regions of Jupiter’s moon, Io, or they may have clustered together on Venus. Check out:

NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

Text with NASA information

