Nautical coach Marcelo Chamusca talks about a reunion with Botafogo: ‘Strong team, with great character’

One Nautical x Botafogo, with the technician Marcelo Chamusca in the reserve bank. for the second time in Series B of the 2021 Brazilian Championship, this scene will repeat itself. But with a difference: in the first round, the coach was at the Rio de Janeiro club, being defeated by 3×1 to Timbu, in Aflitos. In return, the clash will be in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday (18), and Chamusca, this time, will be in charge of Alvirrubro.

“It’s always a great opportunity for you to face a club as big as Botafogo. I had the opportunity to work there and I know the reality well. Their base team worked with me. It’s a strong team, with great character and committed players. Botafogo is going through a great moment, with a team in place. We need to play a focused game. We evolved in some aspects, but we need a good sequence of results”, said the coach.

Chamusca started Serie B in the team alvinegro, but was fired in July, after a bad sequence of results. The coach left Fogão in the 11th round, with the team in 10th place, with 13 points. Today, the team is in third place, with 41 points. The team from Rio is the best home team in the tournament, with nine wins, one draw and one defeat.

Embezzlement and news

For the game, Náutico will have the steering wheel berefted Rhaldney, suspended by the third yellow card. “He is an important player, well integrated and for a long time at the club. There’s an ID on that shirt. We can’t be sorry for losing an athlete, but we can give confidence to those in the position, like Trindade, Luiz Henrique, Guilherme. We are giving confidence so that Rhaldney will be replaced at the same time”, said Chamusca.

On the other hand, the expectation is for the use of left-back Junior Tavares and the attacker Jacob Murillo, reinforcements that have recently arrived in Nautico. The pair, however, is still awaiting regularization. “They are working with the group, in a physical evolution process. If they are able, they will add a lot due to the level of maturity and quality”, he pointed out.