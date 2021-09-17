Nego do Borel bothers pedestrians with ‘character’

One of the most controversial names among those confined in A Fazenda 2021, singer Nego do Borel is living delicate days within the reality show. Despite the attempt to be friends with everyone and leave the confusion out of the program, the artist has aroused the dislike of some of the season’s pawns and, in less than a week, already collects discussions at headquarters.

Tati Quebra Barraco cuts Nego do Borel in A Fazenda 2021

Before this week’s prize-winning dynamic, while they were talking in the living room, Nego do Borel’s relationship with Tati Quebra Barraco heated up and the singer lost patience with the owner of ‘Você Partiu Meu Coração’. The singer’s problem with the participant had already been addressed by the artist during a conversation with Rico Melquiades, right at the premiere of the reality show, when she told her friend that, outside the house, Nego do Borel was never her friend.

The girl’s feeling of insecurity in relation to the singer appeared after some attempts by Nego to create a friendly and venerable dialogue. Within the program, the artist said that he liked Tati a lot and revealed that he greatly admires the story of his fellow prisoner, who considers her a ‘funk mom’ and is very happy to see other people with the same racial background among the cast of A Fazenda 2021.

The point is that, according to Tati, Nego do Borel never paid any attention to her outside the program and, sometimes, he ignored the need to talk to the funkeira. She also exemplified that, for four times, she marked the singer in online publications and, in all of them, she was completely ignored: Nego do Borel never liked or commented on any of the photos, much less followed the singer back on the networks.

This issue came up this Thursday (16) after the singer played with Tati and said that, at the end of the program, he would like to go to dinner at the funkeira’s house. The artist could not stand it and questioned Borel’s behavior, highlighting all the times she had been ignored by the singer. A small discussion was started in the room and, once again, A Fazenda 2021 gave rise to talk: Tati Quebra Barraco said she was not upset, but that she doesn’t know what she thinks of all this kindness. The singer, in turn, tried to change the conversation and ended up admitting that he used to be quite snobby, but that recent events, involving lawsuits and transphobia accusations, completely changed the way of looking at things.

The two resolved themselves and, after the singer apologized, everyone in the room applauded the sincerity.

Participants are uncomfortable with Nego do Borel

Right after the applause, which preceded a collective hug, Rico Melquiades went to the room at Fazenda 2021 and told the people confined in the room what had just happened in the room. “I didn’t believe anything he said,” the former MTV said indignantly.

For him, Nego do Borel’s attempt to get closer to the singer is part of a strategy to win the public’s affection. See Melquiades’ account in the bedroom:

rich man saying he didn’t believe in anything that I deny from borel said but he kept quiet pic.twitter.com/MJij4Cw208 She laughs. (@usually) September 17, 2021

Gui Araújo (farmer of the week), Dynho and Liziane Gutierrez agreed with Rico. This is not the first time that Nego do Borel makes the other participants uncomfortable: on the very first day, the singer made comments laughing at Dayane Mello’s appearance. The model didn’t like the joke and complained to Aline Mineiro and Tati Quebra Barraco.

So, is Nego do Borel in the crosshairs for the first farm in A Fazenda 2021? Follow all Farm 2021 updates on DCI.