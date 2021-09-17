Nego do Borel ‘checks’ while Erasmo takes a shower

One of the participants who most collects controversies outside of “A Fazenda 13”, funk player Nego do Borel starred in an unusual moment while talking with Erasmus Viana. The digital influencer was taking a shower in the main bathroom of the reality show headquarters in the early hours of Thursday (16), when the dialogue was initiated.

Wearing black swim trunks, Erasmus was inside the shower stall, finishing taking the abdomen region. Outside, Nego do Borel was still talking to Gabriela Puglisi’s ex-husband, when the famous man placed his hand on his private parts. The funkeiro did not fail to give a ‘check’ on the model’s volume and was startled by what he saw.

Covertly to his fellow inmate, the interpreter of “You Broke My Heart” widened his eyes as he looked down. One of the cameras in “A Fazenda 13”, available on the reality show’s pay-per-view, did not miss the moment, which was soon echoed by fans on social networks.

Before “checking” the private parts of Erasmo Viana, Nego do Borel had already praised the beauty of the famous. “This kid is a prince”, he said, leaving the digital influencer visibly baffled. Recently, Nego Borel ruled out living a romance on Record TV’s rural reality show.

Continues after advertising

“I have to be careful because I can’t make mistakes. I’d rather make mistakes with me, than make mistakes in a parade that is not for me to make mistakes, involving people”, he said. The singer stressed that he noticed an attempt to get closer to Dayane Mello, but that he only wants to be friends with the Brazilian model who became famous in Italy.

“We sleep together and everything, but maximum respect. She’s good people, but I want her to be a friend, colleague, not that I wanted anything before, but we were just kidding, it’s going to a strange side. I came here focused and I have to observe the path”, he said, who wants to clean up the negative image after being accused of assault and vulnerable rape by ex-girlfriend Duda Reis.

The funkeiro, who previously made fun of the model’s appearance, said he entered focused on winning and living “A Fazenda 13”. “I’m here pure, happy and I have nothing against anyone… I’ve already made mistakes in situations that I lost to myself. I better stay focused on my stop, pay attention, concentrate”, he said.

“An example: if I get involved with someone here, I lose my focus. There may be some disagreement or something that someone doesn’t like, it affects people who admire us and are following us. I messed with other things. So, if I’m wrong, I’m wrong with me”, pointed out the former friend of Anitta, with whom he partners in the song “Você Partiu Meu Coração”.