Nenê participates in a goal, stands out in a draw and leaves a good impression on the return to Vasco | Vasco

The 1-1 draw with a goal conceded in stoppage time had a bitter taste, but Nenê left a good impression in his debut for Vasco, this Thursday, against CRB. During the 76 minutes that he was on the field at Rei Pelé, the 77 shirt moved a lot, presented himself, participated in the goal and starred in most of the offensive actions of the team. More than that, it gave a new face to the until then uncreative Vasco midfielder.

It was not a gala debut. There was a clear lack of rapport with the cast, and the draw was a bad result. However, at age 40, Nenê proved that he can indeed be the man of creation that Vasco was looking for. The feeling that remains from the debut is that he will help the team a lot in the difficult fight for access to Serie A. In addition to experience and leadership, the quality touch, with the ball rolling and in set pieces, are a differential.

There was no goal or assistance, but the numbers prove the good debut. Nenê was the one who dribbled the most (2), suffered fouls (4) and disarmed (3) by Vasco against CRB, according to numbers from FootStats. In addition, a corner kick by shirt 77 resulted in Cano’s goal.

– Nene has a very high level. He’s a talent. Helped decide the game on the set piece. It’s an example of a football lover. The guy loves what he does, he likes to play, he likes to be together. He doesn’t like to be out of training and out of the game. In addition to talent, he moves us. I think he would like to play for the rest of his life. He adds a lot for the passion he has for the sport – praised another newcomer, coach Fernando Diniz.

Nenê lived intensely Vasco in the last days. Announced on Tuesday night, a few hours after terminating with Fluminense, he did just one training session, on Wednesday morning, at CT Moacyr Barbosa. Then he was officially presented, went with the cast to Maceió and was chosen by Fernando Diniz to start the match.