Netflix is ​​sued for talking about chess player

Ninth Gaprindashvili, one of the greatest chess players in the world in the 1970s, is suing the Netflix by defamation, after stating that a line that references her in the platform’s TV series the Queen’s Gambit presents false information in tone “sexist and contemptuous”.

Nominated for 18 Emmy Awards 2021, the Queen’s Gambit adapts 1983 book and focuses on the successful trajectory of fictional chess player Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), an orphan who eventually defeats the top Russian chess players in 1960s Moscow, at the height of the Cold War.

In the final episode of the production, a line about Harmon by a chess commentator mentions Gaprindashvili: “The only thing unusual about her, really, is her gender. And even that is not unique in Russia. There is Nona Gaprindashvili, but she is the female world champion and has never faced men.”.

According to legal representatives of Gaprindashvili, “the claim that Gaprindashvili ‘never faced men’ is manifestly false as well as being highly disgusting, sexist and contemptuous in tone”. According to the chess player, in 1968, when the episode takes place, she had already competed with at least 59 male chess players, including 10 Grand Masters.

“Netflix has blatantly lied about Gaprindashvili’s achievements for the cheap and cynical purpose of ‘elevating the drama’ by making it look like its fictional hero has managed to do what no other woman, including Gaprindashvili, has ever done.”, says the chess player’s defense. Gaprindashvili also complained about a second additional issue: the nationality assigned to her in the series.

“Adding insult to injury, Netflix still described Gaprindashvili as Russian, even though she is Georgian, and that Georgians suffered under Russian domination as part of the Soviet Union, and have been attacked and invaded by Russia ever since.”, says the defense of the former champion.

In punishment and damages for defamation, Gaprindashvili expects to receive at least $5 million. The chess player also takes action to have the speech removed from Netflix’s production. In a statement, the streaming platform told the THR: “Netflix has the greatest respect for Ms. Gaprindashvili and her illustrious career, but we believe this complaint is without merit and we will defend this position vigorously”.