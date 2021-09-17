New Citröen C3, developed in Brazil, arrives in 2022

Citröen has had good times in Brazil, especially in recent decades, when it launched the first generation of the C3, the Xsara Picasso minivan and the C4 Pallas sedan. But in recent years the brand has been declining in sales. The launch of the new C3 seeks to reverse the scenario and increase the relevance of the French brand in Brazil.

An essential point for this was having placed the South American engineering in charge of the project. The new Citröen is the first of three cars from the new family to be introduced over the next three years, all made in South America.

The colored roof is a highlight of the car. Adventurous style will be one of the C3’s differentials in the category



More modern base than the European Citroen C3

Despite sharing the name with the C3 launched in Europe in 2016, the new Brazilian model is quite different. The European car is built on the PF1 platform, the same as the first generation Peugeot 208, while the Brazilian will be built on the CMP architecture.

The segment that the C3 will compete in is the compact hatchback. In it, he will face the Volkswagen Polo, Fiat Argo, Renault Sandero, Toyota Yaris, Hyundai HB20 and Chevrolet Onix. While the Peugeot 208 aims more at the top, with a more sophisticated interior, the C3 comes in a lower price range with a more utilitarian proposal.

The wheelbase of the new 2.54m Citroën is the same as the 208, but the body measures 3.98m – to be in the lowest tax range in the Indian market. The 315 liter trunk is bigger than almost all rivals, second only to Sandero.

Urban Adventurer Style

The CMP platform is the same as the 208, but simplified for emerging countries Despite measuring less than 4 meters in length, the trunk is among the largest in the category White roof is a welcome option in a tropical country

The new Citröen C3 is a hatchback, but it brings SUV visuals to please the public. The strong creases in the fenders, the high hood and the black plastic moldings all over the car’s underside give it an air of robustness.

At the front is the optical assembly divided into two sections, which forms a signature with the LED daytime running lights. Honoring the brand’s tradition of creative design is the choice of a distinctive body tone roof. For now, only the combinations of blue body with white roof and white body with orange roof have been shown.

The SUV-inspired styling makes the C3 stand out in the segment. Competitors Argo, Sandero and HB20 have adventurous versions, but positioned more at the top of the range. Citröen will take adventurous styling to a wider price range in the category, just as the Renault Kwid did among the sub-compacts.

Citroën C3 interior stands out

Digital panel and 10-inch multimedia center set the tone for modernity in the interior The panel’s colored strip breaks the monotony. Note the handy smartphone stand and cable clips



The interior space was a criticized point in the launch of the Peugeot 208, but Citröen seems to want to avoid those critics in the new C3. More vertical A-columns provide a shorter panel, which results in better use of internal space.

Speaking of the dashboard, it’s one of the car’s highlights. The C3 was designed for emerging markets, but that doesn’t mean the interior design needs to be simple. A textured and colored horizontal band stands out. In the published photos we can see this band in blue or orange.

The ventilation outlets have a different design and the steering wheel is multifunctional. The 10-inch media center sits at the top of the dashboard, but has no details on functionality. On the frame of the air conditioning buttons there is a practical support to hold the cell phone charger cable.

When does the new C3 hit the market?

The flat roof and more vertical A-pillars help in the interior space

The manufacturer has scheduled the start of sales of the new Citroën C3 for the first quarter of 2022. Initially it should only come with the 1.6 16v engine used also in the C4 Cactus. The 1.0 Firefly aspirated engine will arrive later. The 1.3 aspirated and 1.0 turbo are also quoted for the future.

Regarding prices, our forecast is that the Citröen C3 will be below the Peugeot 208, following the prices of the Polo 1.6, Argo 1.3 and Onix Turbo.

Photos: Citroen | Disclosure