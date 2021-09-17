New company to operate theaters that used to belong to Espaço Itaú de Cinema in Porto Alegre

Since yesterday, Espaço Itaú de Cinema theaters are no longer functioning in Porto Alegre. The company’s explanation came through a statement, in which it says that “it is reorganizing its audiovisual dissemination strategy in the country. The new guideline provides for the intensification of operations on a digital platform, to expand the reach and access, and the revision of the physical network of exhibition rooms”.

With the new guideline, as of this Thursday, the 16th, the rooms in the squares of Salvador, Curitiba and Porto Alegre, which had been operating with an occupancy rate of less than 20% since 2019, had their activities closed. The three units in the network in São Paulo (Augusta, Frei Caneca and Shopping Bourbon), Rio de Janeiro and Brasília remain in operation. With the new configuration, the network now has five complexes and 40 rooms. There are 25 in São Paulo (five at the Augusta unit, nine at the Frei Caneca unit and 11 at the Shopping Bourbon unit), nine in Brasília and six in Rio de Janeiro. 17 rooms are no longer part of the network: four in Salvador, five in Curitiba and eight in Porto Alegre.

The network is intensifying its digital broadcasting activity through a partnership with the Itaú Cultural Play streaming platform, which offers free programming of Brazilian films and audiovisuals on the web. With the synergy between the physical network and the digital platform, Espaço Itaú de Cinema will exhibit curatorial projects at Itaú Cultural Play, an initiative inaugurated in August with the exhibition of Mostra Ugo Giorgetti, which runs until October. New films with this subscription will be shown every two months.

NEGOTIATION – After an afternoon negotiation, businessman Adhemar Oliveira and Espaço Itaú released a new statement, stating that they reached an agreement to transfer the cinema operation from Bourbon Shopping Country to the new company led by Adhemar, which will start operating the cinema without the Espaço Itaú banner. The complex will remain closed to carry out works and necessary changes, such as changing the visual programming and adapting digital systems. The name of the new company has not been released so far. Reopening is expected shortly.





According to the second note, “the program will continue in the spirit of combining all cinematographies in the world, from commercial cinema to European and Brazilian independent films, maintaining the projects that create new audiences (teacher’s club, cinema school) and spreading culture to all the ages”.