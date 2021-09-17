New Scooby-Doo voice actor honors Orlando Drummond and trailer debut; see | Movie theater

Warner released this Thursday (16), in streaming, the movie “Scooby-Doo! Find Courage”. The film mixes characters from the Scooby-Doo gang with Courage, The Cowardly Dog. Click above to watch the trailer.

This is the first film with Brazilian voice actor Guilherme Briggs, who will take on the voice of Scooby-Doo. This was one of the most memorable characters in the career of Orlando Drummond, who died in July at the age of 101.

Guilherme will replace Reginaldo Primo, who voiced Scooby-Doo after Orlando Drummond.

1 de 1 Orlando Drummond, voice of Scooby-Doo, and Mário Monjardim, the Salsicha: friends died within a 3-day interval — Photo: Publicity / MF Press Global Orlando Drummond, voice of Scooby-Doo, and Mário Monjardim, the Salsicha: friends died within a 3-day interval — Photo: Publicity / MF Press Global

In a Twitter post, Briggs says that Primo had to stop dubbing some characters after health problems, and paid tribute to the two colleagues.

“Reginaldo, to you all my affection, respect and admiration. Thank you so much for taking care of Scooby during these almost 10 years,” he wrote. “I now follow with Scooby, honoring our beloved master and friend, Orlando Drummond. I’ll take care of him with all my love, remembering in my dubbing the classic catchphrases, keeping alive the wonderful style and humor he created in a way so tasty and that conquered our audience.”

The film is available for purchase (indefinitely with no play limit) and for rent (for 2 days with no play limit) on the digital platforms Apple TV+, Google Play and Microsoft.