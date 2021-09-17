New WhatsApp function arrives that was not expected by anyone

New function arrives on WhatsApp that was not expected by anyone and became a reason for controversy on social networks since this Thursday (16).

The feature has updated the application’s interface color palette by giving new shades of green to chat balloons within personal and group conversations.

Users complained on Twitter that they were not previously notified of the update and disapproved of the new feature inserted in the messenger.

Some said they were confused and others even compared the modification with color blindness, a common name for people who have changes in color vision. Check out:

After all, is there a new function in WhatsApp that was not expected by anyone?

Although the new function with the color palette has caused controversy among users, it was already scheduled to enter WhatsApp.

WABetaInfo, a website specializing in advancing news that comes to the application, detailed that it had been spotted in the beta test phase.

However, there was no specific date for the feature to arrive – which is why it took everyone who has WhatsApp by surprise.

And the bad news for those who didn’t like it lies in the fact that there’s no way to revert this color update in the app’s interface.

WhatsApp Beta

This modality is for users to be able to test previously the functions under development to enter the application.

If you want to be a tester on the Android version, just search for the app on Google Play with the term “WhatsApp Beta” on the side. On iOS, you must first have the Test Flight app installed.

However, it is worth noting that, due to their experimental nature, new functions are not always implemented immediately and can be canceled without prior notice.

Finally, WhatsApp reminds you that the test version of the application may have instabilities that the final version does not.