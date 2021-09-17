News from France and Region

reproduction

Marcelino’s vaccination card: 1st dose of AstraZeneca; 2nd dose of Coronavac

A Franconian who took the 1st dose of AstraZeneca on June 19 returned to the vaccination post to receive the 2nd dose on Saturday 11, but received the Coronavac vaccine. The confusion took place at the UBS (Basic Health Unit) at Airport 1 and, only after it was applied, did the man realize the error. Marcelino Orlando de Souza, 51, had received the 1st dose of the vaccine at the UBS at Aeroporto 1 and therefore thought that the 2nd dose would be in the same place. However, on the day of application, only Coronavac was available at the unit. At the moment, health professionals did not pay attention to the vaccination card. Jessica Moraes is Marcelino’s daughter and as soon as she noticed the difference in the vaccines, she returned to UBS to portray the error. “The team sent a paper explaining the situation to the Surveillance and said that as soon as possible they would contact us, but so far nothing. Neither City Hall, nor Surveillance”, he said. Franca started the interchangeability of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines this Wednesday, 15th, but Coronavac is not part of the adopted combination. The GCN contacted the City Hall for a position on the case and what guidance to Marcelino, but until this Thursday, 16, there was no return.