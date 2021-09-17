Neymar’s mother is sued by the Court after buying a mansion for R$ 13 million

The mother of player Neymar, Nadine Gonçalves, 54, was asked to explain to the courts after buying a mansion worth R$ 13 million in Rio de Janeiro.

According to a process sent to the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo by the São Paulo Court of Justice, a broker charges Nadine the equivalent of 6% of the sale value, which would amount to almost R$ 650,000.

Nadine Gonçalves was called to give explanations to the Court after buying a mansion (Photo: Disclosure / @nadine.goncalves)

The broker claims in the process that he was the one who presented the property to Nadine. However, he would have been taken out of the negotiation after Neymar’s father went directly to the real estate agency and closed a deal for a lower value.

Wanted, Nadine’s attorney’s office said he is traveling abroad and has not responded to the case. The plaintiff’s lawyers said they do not want to comment on the case.

According to columnist Fábia Oliveira, Neymar da Silva Santos, the athlete’s father, would have given him a check in the amount of R$ 780 thousand issued by a joint account with Nadine, his ex-wife. However, the brokerage amount would have been transferred separately at the request of the real estate agency.

The broker and plaintiff, therefore, believes he has been harmed, as he considers himself part of the transaction that has been completed. He also claims in the lawsuit that he was blocked on social media by Nadine.

Also according to the columnist, Nadine’s lawyers claim that the plaintiff in the process provided her and her family with separate driver services and that there would be no professional relationship between them in relation to the future home. He would just send photos taken from real estate websites, unprofessional.

Parallel to this, Nadine is taking care of her health and aesthetics. She recently shared with her Instagram followers that she is dedicating herself to beauty care. Through the Stories, she showed her “Grooming Day”.

The president of Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr. was recently at an aesthetic clinic in São Paulo to undergo some procedures. According to Isabela Viegas, a partner at JK Estética Advanced, she went through a body rejuvenation protocol that manages to alleviate her flaccidity.

“It is usually done one session a month or every 15 days. To achieve a satisfactory result, it is necessary to correctly follow the number of sessions indicated by the professional”, explained Viegas. Previously, Gonçalves had already undergone a facial harmonization.