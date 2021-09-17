Niobium from the Moreira Salles family will be used in Volkswagen electric bus batteries – 09/17/2021 – Market

Anyone following the political news must have heard President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) talk about niobium and its wonders. Political use has not helped to take this metal seriously, but now a partnership is emerging that could change this story. VWCO (Volkswagen Buses and Trucks) announced this Thursday (16) that the element will be used in the batteries of its electric vehicles.

Production is in charge of CBMM, headquartered in Araxá (MG), which is the world leader in the production and sale of niobium products. The company, since the 1960s, has been controlled by the Moreira Salles family, which is also a shareholder in companies such as Alpargatas and Itaú Unibanco. The Moreira Salles own 70% of CBMM. The Chinese control 15%, and the other 15% belong to a consortium made up of Japanese and South Koreans.

“The advantage is in the ultra-fast recharge, the time can drop from four hours to six minutes”, says Roberto Cortes, president of VWCO. “And downtime is worth money.”

VW was the first company to manufacture an electric truck in Brazil, the eDelivery, launched in July. Despite the high price compared to diesel models of the same size —the 4×2 version with 110 kilometers of autonomy starts at R$ 780 thousand—, there is a waiting list for the model. The automaker intends to double production as soon as the supply of components allows.

But the use of niobium makes a bigger dream come true for VWCO. The new batteries will be used in the company’s future electric buses.

“The initial application will be on buses, the idea is to use a system similar to the pantograph for recharging”, says Cortes.

But instead of the equipment remaining connected to the electrical network at all times, as occurs in trolleybuses, the connection will take place at the final stopping points, where the vehicle’s batteries will be recharged.

CBMM operates with industrialized niobium products, which is not an ore or a commodity. The element goes through several chemical and metallurgical processes until it is ready to be used.

According to the company, niobium can be manufactured from various ores, such as pyrochlore and columbite. The product used in the battery will be niobium oxide, with complementary action in lithium ion batteries.

Ricardo Lima, vice president of CBMM, explains that the metal replaces the carbon anode. According to the executive, the exchange eliminates the risks of overheating and explosions, which allows for super-fast recharges without risks.

Cortes says that while the change makes the batteries more expensive, the refueling speed will reduce the need for a very large set of batteries – which in itself will represent good savings. Vehicles will also become lighter, which increases their carrying capacity.

The technology was developed by CBMM in partnership with Japan’s Toshiba. The first prototype will start running in 2022 inside the VWCO factory in Resende (RJ).

Lima says that niobium is not a rare metal: there are at least 85 known reserves in the world. CBMM has plans to expand the operation to serve the global industry. “If we just take our reserves in Araxá, we have over 100 years of useful life.”

Today, the company has the capacity to produce 150 thousand tons of niobium per year, and the estimated demand is 120 thousand tons in 2022. The element is already widely used in the steel industry.

One of the applications is in the construction of automotive bodies. Associated with steel, niobium provides high strength with tenacity, preventing the component from being broken or deformed in the event of a collision, explains Lima.