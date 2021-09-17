Nubank Announces New Credit Card for PJ Accounts; understand how it works

The Nubank financial platform launched last Wednesday, September 15th, the credit card for legal entities, the Nubank PJ. Among the advantages, the new modality is free of fees, free of bureaucracy and connected to the business account.

The credit card, at first, was made available only to a group of 50 thousand digital bank customers. With Nubank PJ, the legal entity will have control over its outputs, managing to separate the money from the company and, also, from the individual.

about the card

On the financial institution’s blog, it was informed that the customer with the Nubank PJ credit card will make purchases in physical stores and online, in addition to being able to use transport applications, buy in marketplaces and wholesale stores. Remembering that everything will be linked to the legal entity account.

The Nubank PJ credit card was made available to only 50,000 customers, with the aim of testing the new modality. After the necessary evaluation and adjustments, Nubank will release it to more legal entities. The institution also informed that customers who were not awarded the card can apply.

In fact, those who are not a client of the banking institution can also register with only the National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ).

To sign up for the waiting list, you must access the interest list on the Nubank website. Afterwards, fill out a form containing your e-mail information, CPF and CNPJ numbers. List orders will be reviewed as more cards become available.

How the Nubank PJ card works

With a lot of resemblance to the roxinho that is already known to customers, the Nubank PJ credit card offers the same benefits, are they:

There is no annuity;

It can be used normally in the banking institution’s app;

Already integrated into the PJ account.

Regarding the functions, the card kept those already used by the customer’s roxinho: