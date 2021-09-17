Office 2021: Microsoft Announces Release Date, Versions, and Other Details

THE Microsoft released, this Thursday (16), new information about the versions and public release of the 2021 edition of its well-known Office productivity suite. According to the company, Office 2021 will be available to everyone on October 5th, same day as the launch of Windows 11. Official pricing for the versions has yet to be revealed, but they should be released soon.





As for the versions, the company promised two variations: one focused on corporate clients and the other annually revised with a focus on the common consumer. The two variants are similar to each other, but they have advantages and disadvantages over Microsoft 365. LTSC is the new perpetual version of Office for corporate and government customers. It is available from this Thursday and does not include AI and cloud capabilities, such as real-time collaboration in Word, Excel and PowerPoint.





The LTSC version is intended to be an option for companies that cannot have processes and applications that change monthly, and no subscription required, having support for five years. Office 2021 single-purchase, which arrives on October 5th, is coming for the average consumer as an alternative for those who don’t want to subscribe to Microsoft 365. It comes with new features like “Inline Focus”, which is a kind of reading mode to bypass distractions; support dynamic matrix and PROCX function in Excel; and Dark Mode.



