‘Old Coroca’ · TV News

Rico Melquiades and Solange Gomes set up the biggest shack during the commercial break of A Fazenda 2021 in the early hours of this Friday (17th). The confusion began after the influencer was eliminated by modeling an activity worth awards. “Old crook,” he shouted.

After Adriane Galisteu announced a break in the dynamics, the two began exchanging barbs. Only PlayPlus subscribers could check out the confusion.

“She’s crazy people,” snapped Rico. “Call me crazy, that’s what Brazil loves,” replied Solange. “Rico has arrived, you’ll know who he is,” continued the influencer. “I don’t want to meet you, you say a lot of bad words all day,” complained the girl.

The fight continued and Rico said that if Solange is bothered by her presence at the reality show, she can ask to leave the competition: “I’m really talking, are you bothered? Ask to leave.”

Nervous, Rico got up and approached his rival. “You’re rotten. You’re an old crone. Ask to leave, because I’m going to say bad words every day now. Are you bothered? Ask to leave”, reinforced the Alagoas.

Then Solange called Rico “ugly” and complained, “He’s been teasing me so I can hit him in the face.” “Let her do it, if she hits me in the face she gets kicked out,” teased the former MTV.

Before the commercial break, the two participants had already had a disagreement during the live program. “I’m going to vote for her in the Roça, I didn’t really have a vote. I have nothing against anyone. She’s my vote, just know,” said Rico, who later realized: “I can’t, she’s in the stall.”

“I have intuition, love. That’s why I sent you,” fired the model next. “I also have, next time get ready, which will be you too. It’s in my sights,” he declared.

Check out excerpts from the fight:

NOW: Solange and Rico fight between activity breaks after she calls him… ugly. #BaúDaFazendapic.twitter.com/yfY53dsjE2 — It’s the Subject on the Farm 🤠 (@EoSubject_) September 17, 2021

