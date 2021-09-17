Older people shouldn’t worry about pre-diabetes. Understand











Routine laboratory tests done a few years ago showed that Susan Glickman Weinberg had a glycosylated hemoglobin (also called A1C) reading of 5.8%, slightly higher than normal.

According to an article published by the newspaper O Globo, the woman was a clinical social worker, 65 years old and from Los Angeles, in the United States. Her doctor would have claimed that the situation showed pre-diabetes.

A1C measures the amount of sugar that is circulating in the bloodstream over time. If the woman’s test results reached 6%, the doctor said he would recommend metformin, a widely prescribed drug.

Currently, it is possible to have some certainty about the situation. A longitudinal study of older adults, published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, gave some answers about the very common intermediate condition known as pre-diabetes.

Scholars have found that, over many years, older people who were supposedly pre-diabetic were much more likely to have their blood sugar levels return to normal compared to those who progressed with the disease.

In addition, the study also showed that they were no more likely to die during the follow-up period than their peers who had normal blood sugar levels.