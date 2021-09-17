One month ahead: Battlefield 2042 postponed to November 19

Developer DICE has confirmed a new release date alleging difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Electronic Arts has just confirmed that the release of Battlefield 2042 has been delayed. Originally scheduled for the month of October, the first person shooter will only be released on November 19, 2021, confirming the rumors that started circulating this week.

According to a Twitter post by Oskar Gabrielson, general manager of developer DICE, The COVID-19 pandemic created “unforeseen challenges for development teams”.

Oskar points out that, given the scope and scale of the game, they hoped to already have everyone working together in the studios to accelerate the release. Like this did not happen and people continue to work from home, they prefer to use that extra time to polish the game and deliver Battlefield 2042 as it was designed.

Updates and Beta coming soon

The news is bad for those who were looking forward to the release, but the postponement could be useful for fix many of the issues raised during the closed testing phase. At the end of the message, Oskar states that information about the Open Beta and new game updates will be released until the end of September.

Pandemic: a hail of delays

It is important to highlight that Battlefield 2042 was just one of the games that had its release dates impacted by the pandemic. Just this month we had confirmation that GTA V Remastered, Total War: Warhammer III and Dying Light 2 Stay Human went to 2022.

The bad news for Electronic Arts is that the delay, while relatively short, puts the release of BF 2042 behind rival Call of Duty: Vanguard. According to Activision’s schedule, CoD: Vanguard will arrive on November 5th, bringing WWII ambiance, new multiplayer modes, campaign, anti-cheat system and especially an unprecedented map for Battle Royale CoD Warzone.



Another game with a very close release is Microsoft’s Halo Infinite scheduled for December 8, 2021.

To recap, Battlefield 2042 will be released on November 19th this year for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Source: DICE/Electronic Arts