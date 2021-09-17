One of Barbara Evans’ embryos dies and Monique Evans cries when talking about it

Barbara Evans was in the process of IVF, and was already carrying two embryos, but one of them didn’t survive. Monique Evans, the model’s mother, cried on social media when broaching the subject.

“Bárbara was pregnant with two babies and unfortunately one of them didn’t thrive because it didn’t grow, didn’t evolve as it should, didn’t develop. Now we have a baby. I posted some super happy Stories early in the morning because it hadn’t happened yet”, he said.

Monique also said that her relationship with her daughter is great, unlike the rumors that circulate on the internet. “Since I didn’t talk about it, people are asking her if we’re fighting, if I ‘didn’t care’ what happened. I just don’t want to show that I’m sad because there’s a cute little baby coming over. God knows what she’s doing, she’s happy and she has to be happy,” he continued.

Finally, the model said that her daughter was very shaken and, therefore, she fears that something will happen to the other baby. “I don’t want to talk about sad things because the happiness I feel in my heart with this grandson or granddaughter I’m going to have is enormous. I don’t think it’s fair for me to have this moment of sadness since there’s such a wonderful, incredible thing happening. It was a shock to all of us, but she’s fine. I took a hit”, concluded.

