Open banking: understand why those with a ‘dirty name’ will be more likely to get credit with the new system | open banking

Having a “dirty name” in Brazil is synonymous with being a bad debtor. Consumers classified in this way have restricted access to credit in the market, that is, they can hardly take out a loan, make a purchase in installments or acquire a credit card. Still, experts point out that the implementation of open banking tends to make the situation of defaulters more flexible .

Open banking is the new system of the Central Bank (Bacen) that allows the sharing of banking data of consumers between financial institutions. It is the consumer himself who defines which data he/she authorizes to share, in addition to defining the period in which this information will be available.

The credit restriction is not part of the list of information that can be shared in open banking. This is because the credit bureaus, as the databases of “dirty names” in the country are called, are not part of the institutions participating in the new system.

“Only institutions regulated by the Central Bank can participate in open banking. The bureaus are neither financial institutions nor payment institutions, which is why they are outside this new system”, explained Leonardo Enrique, head of open banking at Serasa Experian, one of the main credit restriction databases in Brazil.

The bureaus are fed by banks and companies from the most varied segments that send them the data of defaulting customers. Sending the default information causes the consumer’s Individual Taxpayer Number (CPF) to be canceled until the debt is paid. If the debt is not paid, the record is kept for a period of five years.

Open banking does not change the functioning of bureaus in any way, including the deadline for denying the defaulting CPF. According to Enrique, this information will continue to be used by banks and financial institutions when analyzing consumer credit.

The Serasa specialist points out, however, that the transparency given to bank information through open banking will allow a deeper analysis of a person’s ability to pay, increasing their chances of getting borrowed money in the market.

“Open banking offers another layer of information that financial institutions will have to analyze that customer. It brings the opportunity to look at a person’s financial strength as a whole. She may have a dirty name, but she has a satisfactory banking movement, for example, in order to have access to the credit she is requesting”, pointed out Enrique.

Rogério Cardozo, executive director of Simplic – a North American fintech dedicated to granting loans in Brazil since 2014 – also points out that the new Bacen system tends to allow delinquent consumers to obtain credit in the market, either through a credit card with a pre-approved limit or even a housing loan.

“I don’t see open banking negatively impacting the situation of those who don’t even have a bad name. On the contrary, what I see is added value with access to the consumer’s transactional information, since institutions will be able to consult everything from the bank statement to the movement of his credit card”, he says.

Cardozo emphasizes that “this transactional layer will allow more adherent models on the part of those who offer credit”. In other words, financial institutions will have additional information about the payment capacity of each customer and will be able, based on them, to offer different types of credit for each profile.

“All additional information always helps in decision making. There are institutions that want to take more risks, others that want to take less. So, with open banking, it is possible to put more people in this credit market”, highlighted Cardozo.

A survey by the National Confederation of Commerce (CNC) pointed out that, in August, delinquency reached a new record in Brazil. At the end of the eighth month of the year, 72.9% of the families had some debt. This is the highest percentage and the highest since 2010, when the Consumer Indebtedness and Default Survey (Peic) began. The previous record (71.4%) had been registered in July.

The most recent data from Serasa Experian show that, until July, around 62.2 million Brazilians had a dirty name, a contingent that corresponds to approximately 30% of the entire population of the country, estimated at 213 million in the last projection released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

According to a survey by Serasa, between January and April defaults increased by around 2%, reaching around 63 million Brazilians. Since then, this number has been decreasing monthly, accumulating a decrease of 1.2% in the period – between June and July the variation was -0.46%. In comparison with July last year, there was a 2% drop in the number of consumers with a negative CPF in the country.

The “Default Map” drawn up by Serasa in July reveals that:

women are the majority (50.1%) among defaulting Brazilians;

they are also the majority (54%) among those who negotiated the debt;

the majority (35.5%) of defaulters are between 26 and 40 years of age;

the 2nd highest proportion of defaulters (35.3%) is between 41 and 60 years old;

most of the debts (29%) are with banks or credit cards;

basic services (water, electricity and gas) represent 23.59% of total debts;

retail delinquency (13.09%) appears in third place in the ranking;

SP concentrates the largest number of defaulters (14.75 million, 23.7% of the total);

RJ appears in 2nd place in the ranking, with 6.09 million, or 9.6% of the total;

MG ranks 3rd, with 5.76 million defaulters, or 9.2% of the total;

BA (3.98 million or 6.4%) and PR (3.24 million or 5.2%) occupy the 4th and 5th position;

Those who have a dirty name only have two options to regularize the situation: pay what they owe, or wait for the statute of limitations on the debt, after which it can no longer be collected – which can take up to 10 years.