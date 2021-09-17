Pact to arm Australia with nuclear submarine irritates China and France

Leaders from Australia, Britain and the United States announced the agreement at a virtual ceremony on Wednesday| Photo: EFE/EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A day after the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom announced the Aukus military partnership, through which the Americans and the British will help the Australians to equip themselves with nuclear-powered submarines, the agreement was criticized by China and France.

Although the three signatory countries have stated that the partnership has no relationship with the Chinese, the agreement was received as a clear response to the growing tensions with China in the Indo-Pacific region. On Thursday (16), Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that the Aukus “seriously undermines regional peace and stability, intensifying the arms race and undermining international nuclear non-proliferation efforts” .

Zhao added that the United States, United Kingdom and Australia “should abandon the obsolete ‘zero-sum’ mentality of the Cold War and narrow-minded geopolitical concepts, respect the aspirations of regional peoples and do more to lead to peace, stability and regional development – ​​otherwise they will only end up harming their own interests”.

In the case of France, there was a complaint because the Aukus ends a billion-dollar agreement that Australia had established in 2016 with the French Naval Group to build a new fleet of submarines with diesel and electric propulsion.

In an interview with Franceinfo radio, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said he was “outraged” and stated that “this is not done with allies”. “It’s a stab in the back,” he said. “We had established a trusting relationship with Australia, and that trust was betrayed.”

Le Drian also criticized US President Joe Biden. “It was a unilateral, brutal and unpredictable decision, which looked a lot like what Mr (Donald) Trump (Biden’s predecessor) had been doing. I learned out of nowhere, through a statement by President Biden, that the contract between the Australians and France had been terminated, and that the United States is going to offer the Australians a nuclear offer whose contents we do not know,” he criticized.

Another ally that reacted to the agreement was the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, who said, also on Thursday, that the country will veto the entry of nuclear-powered Australian submarines into the country’s waters.

“Our position on vetoing nuclear-powered submarines in our waters remains intact,” the president said, referring to a policy that goes back to the 1980s after a Greenpeace ship was sunk in Auckland during a protest against nuclear tests that France had been carrying out in the Pacific Ocean. The action was attributed to the French secret service.

In the UK itself, former prime minister Theresa May, during a debate in the British parliament, questioned successor Boris Johnson whether the Aukus could not lead Britain into war with China over Taiwan.

“The UK remains determined to uphold international law and that is the strong advice we would give our friends around the world, and the strong advice we would give the government in Beijing,” Johnson replied.

The leaders of the three countries emphasized that the agreement will not include development of nuclear weapons for Australia, but nuclear propulsion systems for submarines.