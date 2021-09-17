Pão de Açúcar and Assaí launch services and advance in food retail logistics; impact must come in the long term

(disclosure)

Grupo Pão de Açúcar (PCAR3) announced this Friday (17) the launch of a logistics services platform for its marketplace retailers.

The new service made available has an option with GPA’s own logistics network and another via the postal service.

For next year, the group also intends to provide virtual retailers with the storage of products in GPA’s own distribution centers and the use of GPA’s 870 stores as a point for collecting and posting goods.

Levante Ideias de Investimentos also emphasizes that GPA created the GPA Log, through which it makes collection and delivery services available to partner retailers through GPA’s own logistics network and the post service through the Correios.

The delivery service has more than 870 stores in Brazil and 22 distribution centers with the capacity to carry out an average of 30,000 daily deliveries. Levante analysts point out that GPA’s marketplace was launched last year and already has more than 800 virtual stores. In the most advanced stage of the project, the idea is that GPA stores are transformed into points where store owners store their products and where customers can pick them up.

Levante points out that, following in the footsteps of other retailers such as Mercado Livre (MELI34) and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Pão de Açúcar will start using its network of stores and logistics to offer new services to its partners.

“Although the initiative is positive, we do not see impacts on the price of PCAR3 shares in the short term, with the most relevant results appearing on the balance sheet in the longer term. However, it may start to attract the attention of more investors as the company advances in the projects already announced for improvement and expansion”, assesses the analysis team.

Guide Investimentos emphasizes that it welcomes the announcement in relation to the logistical service for GPA, which can take advantage of the already existing network of warehouses and the structure that the group has.

Also highlighted, on Thursday, Assaí (ASAI3) announced a partnership with Cornershop (a company controlled by Uber), starting to make its main catalog products available on the Uber and Uber Eats applications, with delivery in up to 90 minutes by couriers self-employed.

About Assaí, Itaú BBA pointed out that the news is slightly positive. “We consider the partnership a good initiative for Assai to start its journey into the digital world, but it is not something that changes the course of action in the short term. We think this initiative is another benefit of the spin-off with the GPA (made in March), as it will likely compete with super and hypermarket formats and would likely generate discussions if the spin-off had not taken place. Finally, in addition to increasing Assaí’s capillarity, we also consider this movement a positive sign for the company’s growth trend”, says BBA.

Discover XP’s action plan for you to transform the challenges of 2022 into investment opportunities.

Related