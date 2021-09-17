Paolla Oliveira denies fake news about prostitution, Globo and Bolsonaro

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai

Paolla Oliveira, used social networks this Wednesday (15/09), to deny a fake news that is circulating on the web involving her name.

The actress vented on the impacts of sharing false news and said it was an attempt to intimidate her because of her recent criticisms of President Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) government.

Paolla dismissed the rumor involving a statement by her, linking TV Globo actresses with prostitution. Next, she highlighted the importance of democracy in combating these contents.

“There is a lie (famous fake news) circulating out there, from a site I have never heard of, being shared about a supposed statement that I never gave. It never existed,” he began. “Another narrative trying to intimidate those who stand or oppose this government. This time I was the victim. I’ve always been committed to the truth and it won’t be now that my name will be involved in fake news!”

“It’s a lie and it’s so obvious it’s a lie. You’ll never find that statement of mine talking about this subject, because I just would never say that, involving a company and other colleagues. You can Google it word for word and you won’t find anything but of the lie planted”.

“Another thing, prostitution shouldn’t serve as a way of attacking someone. I have a lot of respect for all women, whether they’re performing any function, by necessity or by will,” she said.

“I fight oppression, child abuse, exploitation of women, sexism, sexism, misogyny, but I will never judge anyone for their decisions. Because I have respect for human beings, unlike those who waste time to invent lies”, vented.

The alleged information that the artist said in an interview to Caras magazine is circulating on social networks, that prostitution will be the only way for Globo actresses to survive if Bolsonaro is reelected.

However, it is not possible to locate the interview on the publication’s website. And the magazine itself published a note stating that “Paolla never gave such an interview to Caras”. And he reinforced that his publisher “does not condone the dissemination and dissemination of fake news”. Information is from G1.