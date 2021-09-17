Pastana says Cruzeiro will take action at CBF after a disallowed goal

After the controversial tie between Cruzeiro and Operário by 1 to 1, in a game held this Thursday night (16), at Arena do Jacaré, in Sete Lagoas, Rodrigo Pastana, soccer director of the Celeste team, came to the public to demand explanations from the CBF about Marcelo Moreno’s goal at the end of the match, which would have given a hard-fought victory by 2-1, canceled by referee Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira after being called up by the VAR, commanded by Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro, both from Santa Catarina.

The celestial leader highlighted the indignation of Cruzeiro, stressing that the CBF needs to be more careful when defining those responsible for the whistle in a tournament as important for Fox as for Serie B. Super.FC already brought the information even in the afternoon that Rodrigo Dalonso was suspended in the Santa Catarina Championship due to refereeing errors in the tournament.

“Cruzeira fans, today was supposed to be a joyful, happy day, like it was against Ponte Preta, a day that our fans attended, fulfilled the sanitary protocols. Unfortunately, that’s not what we saw. I’ll try to be thoughtful here, but the Today’s refereeing was very bad, the VAR came with Pablo and I’m sure the bid was inconclusive. When the bid is inconclusive, the VAR is usually not even called. The referee decides on the field at the last minute. We had a victory, I have absolute certainty, that we had a clean victory, as well as the conduct of Cruzeiro in all the search for rights, such as bringing the fan to the Arena do Jacaré. < declared Pastana.

The manager mentioned other moves that Rodrigo Dalonso harmed Cruzeiro and also pointed out that other teams have already complained about the VAR in Serie B, as was the case with Vasco. According to Pastana, supposedly the company that operates the VAR in Series B is not the same one that operates in the first division.

“Today came a confused referee, confused in his decisions. Vilela already had a yellow card and he hit Wellington. Not at the beginning of the second half, he was supposed to have been sent off and he wasn’t. Soon after, the coach took the player out. This has been hurting us, Vasco has already complained about the VAR, some other teams have complained as well. I don’t know why it’s not the same company that makes the VAR for Serie A, this is harmful to Brazilian football, not just to Cruzeiro. I ask for a little attention. We will continue fighting for our rights, but I hope that the CBF will review the positions, especially regarding arbitration,” complained the leader.

Pastana stressed that Cruzeiro will seek its rights with the arbitration commission, but also pointed out that the team is not against the VAR, but that it should be done with justice.

“We’re playing a championship that we value a lot, bringing the fans and something like that happens. It’s too bad, once again Cruzeiro is positioned in an indignant way about what happened today. I hope the CBF will review, and of course, let’s go seek our rights with Gaciba, let’s see what we can claim. We are not against the VAR, we are in favor of the VAR, we are in favor of Justice, but let the rule be the same for everyone,” he concluded.

