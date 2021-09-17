Patients became guinea pigs at Prevent Senior, says journalist

After the Prevent Senior dossier was revealed, journalist Chloé Pinheiro went to the networks to expose her findings about the health care provider. According to her, the company’s case is “the same Mengele level”.

In addition to the deaths omitted from the chloroquine study, she says doctors were under heavy pressure to prescribe the drug. “The rule was, ‘sneezed in the ER, deliver the kit [covid]”, account. The Veja journalist also says that the institution’s professionals prescribed the drugs and warned patients not to take them.

“After a while, the rumor spread among the professionals that Prevent itself was sending fake patients to the ER to check the conduct of the doctors. The atmosphere was one of tension and authoritarianism”, she narrates.

Employees worked simultaneously in four offices, he says. Even nurses dressed like doctors and delivered ready-made drug prescriptions. “In the ward, patients became guinea pigs,” she says.

“The idea was to avoid hospitalization of patients, while offering them hope: after all, no one left empty-handed. In addition to the deaths mentioned in the article, many other elderly people (perhaps an incalculable number) died like this”, he denounces.

In June, Chloé published a story about a victim who died after going to the Prevent Senior Emergency Room three times. The patient was discharged twice with the covid kit. The last time, she was intubated and died within three days. “It became clear that vacating beds and maximizing productivity was the modus operandi.”

Prevent Senior’s “Horror Show” Did Not Start in the Pandemic, Says Journalist

According to the journalist, the “horror show did not start with the pandemic”. Before the health crisis, according to her, the company placed the elderly in palliative care “even when there was a possibility of recovery”.

“Tin a lot of things that still need to be investigated, and I hope that these news are just the beginning of others that reveal what goes on behind the doors of Prevent. And it is worth mentioning that other agreements, such as Hapvida, also embarked on the massive distribution of the kit,” he continues.

“Oh, and it’s worth mentioning Prevent serves more than 500,000 lives, and ended 2020 with a profit of R$495 million reais, with revenue growth greater than the cost increase in recent years. How is this magic done taking care of a low cost elderly?”, he adds.