Paulo Gustavo’s mother, emotional, talks about her first birthday without her son: ‘You can’t celebrate it’ | More you

At Mais Você this Friday, Ana Maria Braga had a special breakfast with the birthday girl of the day: Dea Lucia , mother of Paulo Gustavo. On May 4, 2021, the actor died a victim of Covid-19, after 53 days in hospital. Dona Déa became famous without having made a soap opera or having participated in a reality show. She was the inspiration for Dona Herminia, a successful character in theater and cinema played by her son. the grandmother of Gael It’s from Romeo turns 74 and will spend her first birthday without Paulo.

“Difficult, right? I have a lot of friends wanting to come to my house, but I can’t celebrate. I’m going to lunch with my son-in-law, Thales, and the kids will come here. It’s just going to be that today, there’s no way to celebrate anything,” said Déa .

Dona Déa took advantage of her participation in the program to thank her son’s fans who sent prayers: “I’m very grateful to all of Brazil, there were many prayers, a lot of support. I didn’t have the courage to make a video to speak, I cry. I received a lot of support. . This strength comes from faith, I have a lot of faith. I thank God every day that I had the opportunity to be his mother.”

In addition to talking about Paulo, she also commented on Juliana, her eldest daughter. She and the actor, in addition to siblings, were close friends. The two have been living together since the beginning of the pandemic in Rio de Janeiro.

“I need her and she needs me. For now, I’m living with her. I came to Rio and came to stay on the side of my grandchildren. Juliana is very worried about me, she takes things more seriously. Paulo Gustavo took things more seriously. light. They were both nail and flesh. Juliana has always protected her brother, ever since she was little.

Thales Bretas, husband of Paulo Gustavo, sent a birthday message to his mother-in-law. Moved, Déa spoke about the closeness she has with her son-in-law even after her son’s death.

“My son-in-law does everything for me. I’m retired from the INSS who earns a shit, my son supported me and died. Thales does everything for me. I want to thank him and say my love for him. My son knew how to choose a wonderful man , who had a wonderful upbringing. The family is important in raising children and grandchildren. My grandchildren are here with me every Tuesday and Thursday.”

Dona Déa Lúcia appealed to Brazilians who are walking in the streets without wearing a mask. She urged people to be careful not to spread the disease further and said that in December she tested positive for Covid-19 but had no symptoms.

“I had Covid in December and I didn’t know it. [Paulo Gustavo] it took every week. When I took the exam, I was with Covid. I had nothing, it was asymptomatic. He played with me and called me: ‘Mom, are you really with Covid? You’re such a bad breed even Covid couldn’t take it with you.'”

Ana Maria says that she learned that Déa was dating a Portuguese man. See the video below!

