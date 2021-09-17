“Pay with any cryptocurrency, but please go back to the theaters”, says the world’s largest cinema chain

The network of cinemas AMC, the world’s largest in the sector, has previously announced that it intends to accept Bitcoin when purchasing tickets for the films shown. Recently, the CEO of the cinema chain again commented on this possibility, stating that, when it starts accepting Bitcoin, it will also accept other cryptocurrencies.

Adam Aron, CEO of the AMC network, posted on his Twitter account recently reminding bitcoiners about the company’s plans to accept bitcoin as a form of payment. This time he informed that the plan is to start using Bitcoin to purchase tickets.

But it’s not just Bitcoin that is in AMC’s plans, according to Aron, they also want to start accepting different cryptocurrencies to increase the possibility of payments for their customers.

“Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts: You probably know that AMC has announced that it will accept Bitcoin for online ticket purchase and concession payment by the end of 2021. I can confirm today that when we accept Bitcoin, we also want to similarly accept. Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.”

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts: you likely know @AMCTheatres has announced we will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments by year-end 2021. I can confirm today that when we do so, we also expect that we will similarly accept Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash. pic.twitter.com/uKcFyQotoJ — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) September 16, 2021

Buying tickets with Bitcoin?

Accepting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has been sought after by different companies. This is a very common attitude whenever the cryptomarket starts to gain popularity and Btcoin starts to appreciate.

As you might imagine, and something that is pointed out by both BTC supporters and critics, those who buy the famous digital gold are not willing to spend their cryptocurrencies on movie tickets or anything else other than a golden Lamborghini.

Analysts who gave an interview to Reuters spoke about this issue of the cryptomarket, with the analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya arguing that those who invest in Bitcoin are not willing to spend those coins.

“People aren’t buying Bitcoin to spend them. For me, it’s not yet an established currency in the sense that it’s more than a form of investment for the future or some kind of protection.”

Of the currencies that AMC intends to accept, Litecoin and BCH are the most used as exchange currency. Another very common currency for this type of dynamic is Dogecoin, which apparently is not being considered by the movie theater chain, which also has a very loyal community to the asset.

In these cases it is much easier to understand the decision by AMC as a form of marketing. still, it’s always good to see the industry accepting this new technology for an increasingly decentralized future.