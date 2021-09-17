Pedestrians say Biel was wronged in Fazenda 2020

During a conversation in the living room of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), MC Gui, Victor Pecoraro, Liziane Gutierrez, Tiago Piquilo and Erasmo Viana spoke about Biel’s participation in the latest edition of the rural reality show. The singer was the runner-up of “A Fazenda 12”.

According to the pawns, Biel was treated unfairly by the other participants who, according to them, used situations that happened outside the game against the artist.

“He was strong inside the house. He was very strong, because people from inside the house brought his problems from outside. People were voting for the guy because of his problems from outside,” said MC Gui.

“They were being unfair about it,” agreed Victor.

MC Gui added that the other participants were not playing “game for game” and were trying to “kick a dead dog”. “Let’s just do what the minority likes. The minority likes to be judging, pointing out the mistakes of others like that, the people who were in his edition. The vast majority did it here,” he continued.

“The guys came to him and kept hitting that key every day, to want to harm him,” said Tiago.

“He did not do anything, then ‘Nego’ began to complain that he looks with a debauchery. The people from inside the house tried to get the boy’s minimal things to try to massacre the boy,” said Liziane.

Victor pointed out that Biel’s posture made a difference in the competition.

“He defended himself in there, he’s not a guy who played dumb and silent,” said the actor.

“He went up there too and did well in the tests. The people wanted him to leave, he would go there and win the prize, the leader won”, praised Erasmo Viana.

A Fazenda 13: See the participants of the new edition of the rural reality show

1 / 20 Borel Singer was recently denounced by ex-girlfriends for bodily harm, rape of the vulnerable, threat, injury, domestic violence and transmission of HPV (sexually transmitted infection). Reproduction/Instagram two / 20 Victor Pecoraro Famous for his performances in soap operas such as “Chocolate com Pimenta”, “Os Dez Mandamentos” and “Genesis”, he has already accumulated experience in other realities, such as “Dança dos Famosos” (TV Globo) and “Bake Off SBT” (SBT) . Reproduction/Instagram 3 / 20 little mussun Antônio Carlos Bernardes, known as Mussunzinho, is an actor and son of the comedian Mussum. Reproduction/Instagram 4 / 20 Liziane Gutierrez Modelo went viral after attacking Sanitary Surveillance agents for disrupting a clandestine party she was at during the pandemic. Playback / Record TV 5 / 20 Tati Breaks Shack Funkeira is quoted annually for the reality and agreed to participate in this edition. Reproduction/Instagram 6 / 20 arcrebian Modelo became famous after his appearances on “BBB 21” and “No Limite”, both on Rede Globo. Reproduction/Instagram 7 / 20 Mileide Mihaile Mileide Mihaile is a digital influencer and ex-wife of singer Wesley Safadão. Reproduction/Instagram @mileidemihaile 8 / 20 Dayane Mello Dayane Mello became famous for participating in “Gran Fratello”, Italian version of “Big Brother”. Reproduction/Instagram 9 / 20 Valentina Francavilla Valentina Francavilla is a stage assistant for “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT). Reproduction/Instagram 10 / 20 Medrado Medrado is a singer and participated in “Power Couple”. Reproduction/Instagram 11 / 20 Gui Araújo is in “A Fazenda” Play / Instagram 12 / 20 Marina Ferrari Marina Ferrari is a businesswoman and digital influencer with over 4 million fans on Instagram. Play / Instagram 13 / 20 MC GUI The 23-year-old funk artist has more than 23 million followers on Instagram. Reproduction/Instagram 14 / 20 James Piquilo The country singer Tiago Piquilo, from the duo with Hugo, was also confirmed in “A Fazenda” after undergoing penile surgery. Richard Legnari/Disclosure 15 / 20 Farm 2021: Solange Gomes is the 15th confirmed Reproduction/Instagram 16 / 20 A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades is confirmed in the rural reality show Reproduction/Instagram 17 / 20 A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves is the husband of MC Mirella and is on the reality show Reproduction/Instagram 18 / 20 A Fazenda 2021: Erasmo Viana is on the A Fazenda team Reproduction/Instagram 19 / 20 The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider was once a dancer for Faustão Reproduction/Instagram 20 / 20 A Fazenda 2020: Ex-panicat Aline Mineiro is on the reality show Reproduction/Instagram