Pedrinho criticizes Luciano’s interview after elimination

Former player Pedrinho commented on Luciano’s speech shortly after the final whistle of the match between São Paulo and Fortaleza. Eliminated from the Copa do Brasil, the striker said that the São Paulo club could not concede three goals from the opponent, as happened.

“The interview with Luciano, it says a lot about what is still our characteristic as football. “Ah, the SPFC, with all due respect to Fortaleza, cannot take three. It can. We are not talking about history, tradition, or titles. We’re talking about football. Fortaleza, even with some difficulties they had in Brasileirão, plays more ball than SPFC, not only more than SPFC, more than other gigantic clubs,” he began by saying.

Also on the subject, during the ‘Exchange of Passes’, on SporTV, the current commentator said that athletes and fans need to detach from historical issues in order to make their analyses.

“Several others can take three, or more, from Fortaleza, which plays more ball. We’re stuck in historical things. The fans think they can’t lose for that, but they can,” he concluded.

The aggregate score between São Paulo and Fortaleza was 5-3 for Leão do Pici, who secured an unprecedented place in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. The opponent at the time will be Atlético-MG.

What did Luciano say?

“It’s hard to get here and try to give an explanation. In my opinion, what we played here is not a team that wants to be champions, it’s not a team that wants to fight for nothing. Everyone knows we can play more, do more with the São Paulo shirt,” he told ‘SporTV’, who added:

“With all due respect to Fortaleza, we cannot come here and concede three goals from them, we are São Paulo. It is to resolve internally, together with the committee, because we are always together in victory and defeat. We have to improve a lot. “