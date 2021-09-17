Pedro stains family honor with public betrayal · TV News

In Nos Tempos do Imperador, Dom Pedro 2° (Selton Mello) will be caught kissing Luisa (Mariana Ximenes) by Leopoldina (Melissa Nóbrega). The couple will not be able to keep the extramarital affair a secret and will tarnish the honor of the imperial family, which will go through a crisis on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

As soon as he met the Countess of Barral, the character of Selton Mello fell in love. Although married, the monarch made it clear from the start that his relationship with Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) was arranged. The princesses’ mother has even seen her husband kissing the noblewoman in her study.

After announcing to the woman that he was in love with Luísa, he agreed that no one else would know about the romance. After all, if the story were to become public, it would be the downfall of his progressive good-guy image.

In a scene that will air this Friday (17), Peter will get careless and grab his daughters’ governess in the palace garden. Your youngest, who will be passing through the place, will see the scene and react with fury.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

