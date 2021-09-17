Pelé gets worse and goes back to the ICU, says TV

Pelé got worse in the last few hours and had to go back to the ICU. The information is from the ‘Balanço Geral’, from Record TV. At 80 years old, the former player has been hospitalized since August 31 at Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo.







Pelé is hospitalized in São Paulo 02/04/2019 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann Photo: Reuters

According to Band reporter Nivaldo de Cillo, the eternal 10 now has a problem in the larynx, which requires special and specific monitoring.

On September 11, Edson Arantes do Nascimento underwent surgery to remove a tumor in the right colon. The King was discharged from the ICU last Tuesday and stated on social networks that he was “willing”.

“My friends, this is a message for each of you. Don’t think for a minute that I haven’t read the thousands of loving messages I’ve received around here. Thank you so much to each of you for taking a minute of your day to send me good energies. Love, love and love! I have already left the ICU and am in my room. I continue every day happier, with a lot of disposition to play 90 minutes, plus extra time. We’ll be together soon!”, he declared.