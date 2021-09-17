Petrobras: Lira demands clarity about the high price of fuel and says that Congress will take action

Lira criticizes the explanation given by the president of Petrobras on Wednesday (14) about high fuel prices and says that Congress will draw up measures for greater transparency “without harming the economy and without harming the company”.

After the explanations about the rise in fuels stated by the president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna, on Wednesday (14), the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said today (16) that he was not satisfied with Silva and Luna’s explanations, and declared that Congress will take action “without harming the economy and the company”, according to Folha de São Paulo.

“I did not think that the explanations made by the president of Petrobras were satisfactory. […] I say this very calmly. We need further clarification so that we can have an effective solution, mainly to reduce the price of gas,” said Lira during a videoconference held by an investment company.

On Wednesday (14), Silva e Luna stated that not every adjustment is motivated by Petrobras, citing a series of taxes, such as ICMS and federal taxes, which help increase the final price of fuel, as reported.

In today’s live (16), the president of the Chamber of Deputies defended that the state-owned company should anticipate and provide “adequate” information about the “composition of fuel prices, oil import prices, increases that are fast or not “, according to the media.

“It is not possible for us to remain in this state of lethargy or inertia in relation to the things that have been happening. So it is logical that Congress will take action and proceed with it, without harming the economy, without harming the company, but making the debate clear and transparent information that we need to access,” he declared.

Lira also stated that “it is not possible that we are not able to have […] a fair policy by Petrobras to be able to share with the Brazilian people what little wealth it amass and collects with all the effort that the government has always invested in it, in the construction of gas pipelines and various other investments that were made.

Tânia Rêgo/Brazil Agency Petrobras headquarters building in Rio de Janeiro

According to the media, increases in the price of gasoline have been putting pressure on the IPCA (official price index).

In August, the index increased 0.87%, the highest rate in 21 years. Eight of the nine groups of products and services surveyed by the IBGE rose in August, with emphasis on the transport segment. Driven by fuels, this branch recorded the biggest change (1.46%) and the biggest impact (0.31 percentage point) on the general index for the month.