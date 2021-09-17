PF operates in SP at the headquarters of Precise Medicines, a company that was targeted by Covid’s CPI | São Paulo

The Federal Police is carrying out search and seizure warrants at the headquarters of Precise Medicine this Friday morning (17), at addresses in Greater São Paulo. The company was targeted by Covid’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) for having brokered the acquisition of Covaxin doses between the Ministry of Health and pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech.

The operation was requested by the CPI of Covid, and authorized by Minister Dias Toffoli, of the Supreme Court.

Covaxin: director of Necessidade speaks for six hours, denies illegal act and refuses to show contract

Understand why the purchase of Covaxin doses entered the sights of Covid’s CPI

The warrants take place at addresses in Barueri and Itapevi, at company offices and product distribution storage locations.

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues, vice president of the CPI, wrote about the operation on his Twitter profile: “the CPI tried in every way to obtain this information and was unsuccessful. judicial instrument”.

According to an investigation by TV Globo, the CPI is looking for documents proving that an authority at the top of the federal government acted in favor of the purchase of Covaxin.

The contract for the purchase of Covaxin, worth R$ 1.6 billion for the purchase of 20 million doses, is the subject of investigations by the Federal Public Ministry, the Federal Court of Accounts and the Federal Police.

The CPI investigates the alleged government pressure to release the immunizing agent, in addition to suspected irregularities in the contract. The acquisition of the vaccine ended up suspended.

According to data from the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), Covaxin was the most expensive vaccine negotiated by the federal government so far: R$ 80.70 a unit, four times higher than Fiocruz’s AstraZeneca vaccine. The amounts were not disbursed.

A survey also carried out by TCU shows that the Covaxin contract was the one that had a faster outcome. In all, the Ministry of Health took 97 days to close the deal, while the contract with Pfizer, for example, took 330 days.

In testimony to the CPI, the executive director of Necessidade, Emanuela Medrades, denied that there was illegality or irregularity in Covaxin’s negotiations with the Brazilian government.