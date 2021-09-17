PF performs a search and seizure operation at the headquarters of Conceição

This morning, the Federal Police is carrying out a search and seizure operation at the headquarters of Precise Medicine, reported today the CPI of Covid. Two company addresses, in Barueri (SP) and Itapevi (SP) are the targets of the warrants

The operation is the result of a commission request attended by Minister Dias Toffoli, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), and is intended for the search and seizure of information related to the contract between Need Medicines and the Indian company Bharat Biotech, as well as everyone documents related to the agreement for the purchase of the vaccine against covid-19 Covaxin, which is the subject of investigation.

“The CPI sought in every way to obtain this information from the Company and the Ministry of Health, with no success. Because of this, it was necessary to use this judicial instrument”, says the statement from the CPI.

In an interview with UOL News, the vice president of the CPI, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), said that the commission is seeking access to the contract.

“Of all the information, the most important one we needed, together with the Precise Medicines and the Ministry of Health, was the contract between Precise and Barath for the acquisition of Covaxin. This information was requested since the beginning of the CPI and it did not come . We only have this mechanism, the search and seizure request, to the STF,” he said.

According to the senator, the request presented to the STF also contemplated search and seizure at the Ministry of Health, but this passage was denied. “The PGR (Attorney General’s Office) understood that at this time there could not be an access also in the Ministry of Health, that being the contract between private parties, in theory it should be within the scope of the Need,” he said.

In a statement, the lawyers for Gravata, Ticiano Figueiredo and Pedro Ivo Velloso, said that the company had delivered all the documents requested by the CPI and that today’s operation is “inadmissible” under a democratic rule of law. They also complained about possible abuses by the commission. (see full placement below).

Contract is CPI target

Need was responsible for brokering a contract with the Ministry of Health for the purchase of 20 million doses of the Covaxin vaccine, from the Indian manufacturer Bharat Biotech, at a cost of R$ 1.6 billion. The money was even reserved by the federal government in February this year, but the contract ended up canceled after a series of suspected errors and illegalities surfaced.

In testimony to the CPI, federal deputy Luis Miranda (DEM-DF) and his brother, Luis Ricardo Miranda, a civil servant at the Ministry of Health, denounced suspicions of irregularities involving this contract and possible internal pressure for the import process to be accelerated to disregard for contractual inconsistencies.

The agreement by Covaxin was negotiated quickly compared to others, and it still did not even have phase 3 clinical tests (considered the last stage of the regulatory process) and there was no guarantee that the import would be authorized by Anvisa (National Agency of Health Surveillance).

Even so, the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) accepted all the conditions imposed and even released budget credits (through a commitment note) to carry out the deal.

Based on the information provided by the Miranda brothers, the CPI also began to investigate the possibility that some act of corruption might have taken place in favor of Need Medicines and third parties.

Representatives of Necessidade and people linked to the company have already given statements to the CPI. The owner of Need Medicines, Francisco Emerson Maximiano, frustrated the senators of the collegiate by deciding to remain silent on most of the questions in testimony on August 18th.

Precise Positioning

In a note signed by lawyers Ticiano Figueiredo and Pedro Ivo Velloso, Need says that the CPI commits abuses and today’s operation is inadmissible. See full note:

“It is inadmissible, in a state that claims to be democratic under the law, for an operation like this one today. The company delivered all the documents to the CPI, in addition to three company representatives who testified to the commission. Francisco Maximiano, for example, gave testimony and he answered almost 100 questions, sent a video with clarifications, a written term registered at the notary’s office, in addition to being exempted from testifying twice by the CPI itself, on July 1st and July 14th.

In addition, its representatives, whenever summoned, provided statements to the PF, CGU, in addition to having delivered all documentation to the MPF and TCU.

Therefore, today’s operation is the clearest proof of the abuses that the CPI has been committing, by breaking the confidentiality of witnesses, threatening with arbitrary arrests who do not answer the questions in accordance with the interests of some senators with electoral ambitions and, now, even occupy the Judiciary with clearly political issues to provoke fussy and unnecessary operations. The CPI, thus, repeats the modus operandi of Lava Jato, with aggressive and media actions, and this search and apprehension will make it clear that Need Medicines never hid any document.”