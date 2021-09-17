PF searches company headquarters

Covid’s vice president of CPI, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-SP), said in the UOL News today that the commission also asked for a search and seizure at the Ministry of Health in the operation that the Federal Police is carrying out in two addresses of Necessidade Medicos in São Paulo. According to him, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, denied the request.

Since the beginning of the morning, federal police have been carrying out search and seizure warrants in Barueri and Itapevi, in Greater São Paulo, to find information regarding the R$ 1.6 billion contract signed between Necessidade and Bharat Biotech for the supply of 20 million doses of the Indian Covaxin vaccine to the Ministry of Health. The action was authorized by Minister Dias Toffoli, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

“The request for the CPI was in both, both at the Ministry of Health and at the Ministry of Health. At the Ministry of Health it was also requested because the denial of the contract, for this document to reach the CPI, came from both. The Attorney General of the Republic understood that at this moment there could not be an access also in the Ministry of Health, that if the contract had been between private parties, needs and Bharat, in theory this contract should be within the scope of the company,” said Randolfe.

The senator said that all material seized today will be made available to the CPI. For him, Aras’ denial about searches at the Ministry of Health will not harm the commission’s work.

There is no greater harm. We understand the decision of the Attorney General of the Republic, also of the Federal Supreme Court, and it is possible to open the door for new requests, if necessary.

Randolfe Rodrigues

For the vice president of the CPI, other requests for search and seizure can be made by the commission.

“While we had bamboo, there will be arrows. We are going to use all the means that the Constitution and the Code of Criminal Procedure allow the parliamentary commissions of inquiry to seek what we are identifying,” said Randolfe.

‘The Precisely’

When commenting on today’s operation, the lawyers of Necessidade Medicamentos, Ticiano Figueiredo and Pedro Ivo Velloso, said in a statement that the company has delivered all the documents requested by the CPI and that today’s operation is “inadmissible” in a state democratic law. They also complained about possible abuses by the commission (see full positioning below).

Precisely lies as much as lies the government it serves, which it has served. First, it is not true that they, when they testified at the CPI, answered all the questions. Precise’s statement is cynical

Randolfe Rodrigues

The senator claims that the owner of Need Medicines, Francisco Maximiano, remained mostly silent when he testified at the CPI on August 19th. At the time, he had obtained at the STF, through minister Rosa Weber, the right to remain silent on the commission.

“Therefore, he did not answer all the questions, as well as the other directors of Necessidade, when attending the CPI, they did so,” said Randolfe.

The vice-president of the CPI also stated that the note released by Need does not “attack the CPI”, but attacks a decision of the Supreme Court and an opinion of the attorney general of the Republic. the senator speaks in jus sperniandi (when the right to appeal is abused) to characterize the company’s performance.

It is very characteristic of this type of people, that when the Supreme Court suits them, they applaud, and they always go to them to ask for the right to silence so that they remain silent when testifying at the CPI. When the Federal Supreme Court does not assist them, they attack and ask for closure. They must definitely learn that in a democracy, you win and lose, a court decision is enforced

Randolfe Rodrigues

Precise Positioning

“It is inadmissible, in a state that claims to be democratic under the law, for an operation like this one today. The company delivered all the documents to the CPI, in addition to three company representatives who testified to the commission. Francisco Maximiano, for example, gave testimony and he answered almost 100 questions, sent a video with clarifications, a written term registered at the notary’s office, in addition to being exempted from testifying twice by the CPI itself, on July 1st and July 14th.

In addition, its representatives, whenever summoned, provided statements to the PF, CGU, in addition to having delivered all documentation to the MPF and TCU.

Therefore, today’s operation is the clearest proof of the abuses that the CPI has been committing, by breaking the confidentiality of witnesses, threatening with arbitrary arrests who do not answer the questions in accordance with the interests of some senators with electoral ambitions and, now, even occupy the Judiciary with clearly political issues to provoke fussy and unnecessary operations. The CPI, thus, repeats the modus operandi of Lava Jato, with aggressive and media actions, and this search and apprehension will make it clear that Need Medicines never hid any document.”

Contract is CPI target

R$1.6 billion for the purchase of Covaxin doses was reserved by the Ministry of Health in February this year, but the contract was canceled after a series of suspected errors and illegalities surfaced.

In testimony to the CPI, federal deputy Luis Miranda (DEM-DF) and his brother, Luis Ricardo Miranda, a civil servant at the Ministry of Health, denounced suspicions of irregularities involving this contract and possible internal pressure for the vaccine import process to be accelerated in the face of contractual inconsistencies.

The agreement by Covaxin was negotiated quickly compared to others, and the vaccine still did not even have phase 3 clinical trials (considered the last stage of the regulatory process) and there was no guarantee that the import of the immunizing agent would be authorized by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).

Even so, the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) accepted all the conditions imposed and even released budget credits (through a commitment note) to carry out the deal.

Based on the information provided by the Miranda brothers, the CPI also began to investigate the possibility that some act of corruption might have taken place in favor of Need Medicines and third parties.