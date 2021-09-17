Pilar misses the line and spits at Tonico; know why · TV news

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will lose her mind for good with Tonico (Alexandre Nero) in In Times of the Emperor. After returning to Brazil, the girl will be excited to see her first patients, but will see everything go down the drain on account of her ex-fiancé, who will publish fake news about her in a newspaper. Furious at the damage done to her reputation, she will go to the villain to plead. Cynical, he’ll get a spit in the face.

in the chapter scheduled to air on September 24th , Samuel (Michel Gomes) will also be at the newspaper’s headquarters to confront the deputy, as he was mentioned in the slanderous report. “I should be happy to be quoted in my paper,” the colonel will sneer.

“I want to see the emperor’s reaction. He must have been furious. You know how he insists on sponsoring people he believes in. And he does it with his own pocket money!”, countered Dom Pedro 2º’s friend (Selton Mello).

Ambrósio’s son (Roberto Bomfim) will retort with a racist comment: “Who are you trying to fool? You’re being bitten, it’s because of you! I want to see who the fool is going to give you a job now! Graduated in Engineering, but still it’s black!”.

Pilar will defend Samuel, who will do without the help. “Oxe! They’ve already had the tantrum they wanted. Now, they can leave. I have more to do!”, Tonico will say. The girl will demand that the publication recant, but the scoundrel will disdain.

“Is the girl able to prove that what I wrote there is a lie? Let’s do this: ask me for forgiveness, beg me to take you back,” he will fire. “The most you’ll get from me is this”, she will declare, before spitting everything in the face of the bandit, who will be very annoyed.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

