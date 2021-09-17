Police find secret passage in apartment of dead SBT actor · TV News

The death of actor Luiz Carlos Araújo, Valter in the soap opera Carinha de Anjo (2016), is full of mysteries. In the police report recorded on the day his body was found, the police made a series of curious reports, including the mention of a secret passage that gave access to the apartment without the need to go through the entrance, and the fact that the cameras internal security systems are all turned off.

O TV news had access to the OR, which contains the reports of the police team that entered the apartment last Saturday (11). The actor’s body was found with no apparent signs of physical violence. His face, however, was misshapen and his skin was quite dark, attributed to the state of putrefaction in the flesh, since the death, it is estimated, would have occurred five days earlier.

The actor’s body was lying on the bed, on his back with his legs slightly bent, and he was wearing only red underwear, gray socks and a blue shirt, partially wrapped in a blanket.

In the apartment, three cameras were detected: one located above the entrance door, another pointing to the corridor, and the last one inside the room. The officers’ attention was drawn to the existence of a rack with a large television, which had pay-TV equipment and a stabilizer, all unplugged and disconnected from the HDMI cables that would provide access to the internet.

Right behind the television was found a DVR device, which the police believe is where the images captured by the cameras are saved and stored. The device was not accessed or extracted at the time, for fear of harming possible evidence regarding the death.

In the actor’s room there is also a large open area, where there was a hammock that made an adjoining wall with a water tank. The police realized that this location allowed access to the apartment without having to go through the building’s entrance.

“Apparently the possibility of leaving the apartment — only, obviously, by someone who knew it very well, as well as the routine of the building and of the neighbors”, informs the police report.

Although no conclusions have been made so far, the initial analysis caught the attention of the officers, especially the bedroom balcony. “Especially because everything was open,” reports the police group.

suspicious visitor

Pedro da Silva Araújo, doorman of the building where Luiz Carlos lived, reported that the last time he saw the actor was on Monday (6), when he went out for lunch. The official said that the victim was visited daily by a young man who was also called Luís, who was introduced as his friend at the gym.

In the testimony, it is stated that this person called Luís visited the apartment for the last time on the same Monday that the doorman saw the actor go out to lunch, and that he would never have passed through the place again.

“Lately, I only saw that a boy also called Luís always came to lunch with the victim and he knows that he is also a student at the Blue Fit academy. This boy used to spend a lot in the apartment, even after the victim returned from the academy — and always it was her habit for her to return around 6 pm. This man describes the witness as being very tall, white, bearded, black hair, very strong, he has never seen any tattoos, without any type of accent identifiable as different from São Paulo.”

Investigation

The police are still investigating the case and have asked the expertise of some items in the house, such as a black bag that covered the actor’s head, to see if any other fingerprints can be found.

Analysis of digital traces on items found in the bathroom of the apartment were also requested, the seizure of security equipment and two cell phones found next to the victim’s body, a technical analysis to detect a possible escape from the environment by climbing, as well as a detailed report of the IML (Institute of Legal Medicine), with necroscopic, sexological and toxicological examination.