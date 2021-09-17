Police find secret passage in house of SBT actor found dead | celebrities

Reproduction/Sergio Santoian actor had suspicious death

Luiz Carlos Araújo, Valter in the soap opera Carinha de Anjo (2016), died in very mysterious circumstances. In the registered police report, the police made a series of curious reports, including the mention of a secret passage in the actor’s apartment. Access, in turn, allows anyone to enter the property without first going through the entrance. In addition, the fact that the security cameras were turned off drew the attention of authorities.

According to the police report, obtained by the website Notícias da TV, the actor’s body was found with no apparent signs of physical violence. The face, in turn, was misshapen and the skin was quite dark, this factor being attributed to the advanced state of decomposition in which the artist was found. It is estimated that it took five days for Luiz Carlos to be found.

Upon entering the apartment, the police reportedly found the actor on the bed, on his back and with his legs slightly bent, wearing only red underwear, gray socks and a blue T-shirt. In the Apartment there are three cameras, one at the entrance, another in the hallway and a third in the bedroom, all of them inoperative. Behind the sofa was found a memory storage device, an artifact that may contain the last living images of Luiz Carlos.

In the actor’s room there is a large open area, a balcony, where you can find a hammock that used to make adjoining wall with a water tank. It didn’t take long and the police noticed that accessing the apartment without going through the lobby was easy. “Apparently the possibility of leaving the apartment — only, obviously, by someone who knew it very well, as well as the routine of the building and of the neighbors”, informs the police report.

So far there is no conclusion of the case, the initial analysis caught the attention of the police, especially the bedroom balcony. “Especially because everything was open,” reports the police group. Authorities are also investigating a suspicious visitor to the apartment. A friend of Luiz Carlos who was with him a week before his death in the apartment. In addition, a toxicology test has already been requested to find out if the artist was under the influence of drugs during his death.